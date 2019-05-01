SP Plus Corporation Announces First Quarter 2019 Results

CHICAGO, May 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP), a leading provider of parking, ground transportation, baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal, and aviation clients throughout North America, today announced its first quarter 2019 results.



G Marc Baumann, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are very pleased that 2019 is off to a strong start. Overall gross profit, including the results from the acquired Bags business, increased by 35% over the first quarter of last year. Organic gross profit, excluding the Bags results, increased 10% over the first quarter of last year, and benefitted from a favorable lease contract modification that was not expected to occur until later this year as well as the non-recurrence of a 2018 non-cash write-off. Our other key measures, such as EBITDA, EPS and free cash flow, all met or exceeded our expectations for the first quarter. Although it's still early in the year, our performance in the first quarter gives us the confidence to affirm our full-year 2019 guidance on all previously provided measures."

Mr. Baumann continued, "As we move forward, our primary focus continues to be driving growth in new business, leveraging cross-selling opportunities with Bags, and maintaining our disciplined focus on safety. On the new business front, we are making excellent progress deepening our national relationships with asset owners and managers. We've also had success capitalizing on Bags cross-selling opportunities and recently won two new deals by leveraging our respective client relationships. Overall, we remain highly energized and excited about the opportunities that lie ahead."

Financial Summary

In millions except per share Three Months Ended

March 31, 2019 Three Months Ended

March 31, 2018 Reported Adjusted (1) Reported Adjusted (1) Gross profit (2) $53.2 $53.2 $39.4 $39.4 General and administrative expenses (2) $27.1 $26.2 $22.3 $21.0 Net income attributable to SP Plus(2) $10.6 $13.6 $15.3 $9.8 Earnings per share (EPS) (2) $0.47 $0.60 $0.68 $0.43 EBITDA (1),(2) $25.7 $26.7 $16.6 $17.9 Net cash (used in) operating activities ($6.9) NA ($1.6) NA Free cash flow (1) ($10.6) NA ($5.6) NA

(1) Refer to the disclosure regarding use of non-GAAP financial measures and the accompanying financial tables for a reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures to U.S. GAAP.

(2) Adjusted gross profit, adjusted general and administrative expenses, adjusted net income attributable to SP Plus, adjusted earnings per share attributable to SP Plus ("adjusted EPS"), and adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization ("adjusted EBITDA") are all non-GAAP financial measures that exclude, among other things, (a) restructuring, acquisition and integration costs, including costs incurred to evaluate potential acquisitions, (b) non-routine settlements, (c) the amortization of acquired intangible assets, (d) the net impact of non-routine asset sales or dispositions, (e) the net loss or gains and the financial results related to sold businesses, (f) the equity in income or losses from investment in unconsolidated entities, and (g) non-routine tax items. Please refer to the accompanying financial tables for a reconciliation of these adjusted measures to U.S. GAAP.

First Quarter Operating Results

Reported and adjusted gross profit in the first quarter of 2019 was $53.2 million, compared to $39.4 million in the same quarter of 2018, an increase of $13.8 million or 35%. The year-over-year increase in reported and adjusted gross profit was due to both the Bags acquisition in the fourth quarter of 2018 as well as strong organic growth of 10%. Growth in organic gross profit benefitted from the non-recurrence of a first quarter 2018 non-cash write-off of $1.7 million related to an early lease termination and from the timing of a first quarter 2019 lease contract modification that was not expected to occur until later in the year.

Reported general and administrative ("G&A") expenses for the first quarter of 2019 were $27.1 million as compared to $22.3 million in the same period of 2018, an increase of $4.8 million or 22%. Adjusted G&A expenses for the first quarter of 2019 were $26.2 million, an increase of $5.2 million from the first quarter of 2018. In addition to the adjusted G&A associated with the acquired Bags business, adjusted G&A was higher than last year due primarily to higher compensation and benefit costs, including costs associated with the Company's performance-based compensation program.

Reported net income attributable to SP Plus, including the results of the acquired Bags business, was $10.6 million in the first quarter of 2019 as compared to $15.3 million in the same period of 2018, which had included the net gain from the sale of a joint venture interest in Parkmobile. Adjusted EBITDA increased by $8.8 million, or 49%, to $26.7 million for the first quarter of 2019, compared to $17.9 million on the same basis for the first quarter of 2018, due to the same factors that affected adjusted gross profit and adjusted G&A.

Reported earnings per share for the first quarter of 2019 was $0.47, as compared to $0.68 for the same period of 2018, with $0.33 of the decrease attributable to the net gain from the first quarter 2018 sale of a joint venture interest in Parkmobile. Adjusted earnings per share was $0.60 for the first quarter of 2019, an increase of $0.17 per share, or 40%, compared to adjusted earnings per share of $0.43 for the first quarter of 2018. As a reminder, adjusted earnings per share for both periods exclude amortization of all recognized intangible assets from completed acquisitions. Higher 2019 operating income, driven by the Bags acquisition as well as by strong organic growth, was partially offset by higher interest expense on debt used to fund the Bags acquisition.

Net cash of $6.9 million was used in first quarter 2019 operating activities, and resulting free cash flow was negative $10.6 million for the quarter as compared to negative free cash flow of $5.6 million in the first quarter of 2018. As a reminder, the first quarter of the calendar year is generally the low point for free cash flow generation for the Company. In addition, as previously indicated, the fourth quarter of 2018 benefitted from favorable working capital positions that reverted back to normal levels during the first quarter of 2019, as expected. Given the results of the first quarter, the Company affirms its full-year free cash flow outlook.

Recent Developments

As of March 31, 2019, $9.8 million has been utilized under the $30 million stock repurchase plan authorized by the Company's Board of Directors in May 2016, with the repurchase of $2.3 million occurring during the first quarter of 2019. There remained $20.2 million under the authorization as of March 31, 2019.

Recent new business activity highlights include:

Bags' Aviation Services Group was awarded the wheelchair services contract at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. SP+ has had a relationship with Cleveland Hopkins since the 1950's.



has had a relationship with Cleveland Hopkins since the 1950's. Bags' Aviation Services Group was awarded a contract to provide on-board airline check-in services for Norwegian Cruise Lines at the Port of New Orleans serving passengers traveling through the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.



SP+ Transportation was awarded a contract by the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority (GOAA) to provide shuttle bus management services at Orlando International Airport, comprised of 42 busses serving both public and employee parking lots. This adds to the suite of services currently being provided at the airport by Bags.



was awarded a contract by the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority (GOAA) to provide shuttle bus management services at Orlando International Airport, comprised of 42 busses serving both public and employee parking lots. This adds to the suite of services currently being provided at the airport by Bags. SP+ Parking was awarded a contract to manage the parking operations at Marlins Park, home of Major League Baseball's Miami Marlins. The parking operation consists of 5,300 parking spaces across four garages and seven surface lots, serving employees as well as game day attendees. SP+ also will manage rideshare staging as well as vehicle and pedestrian traffic flow during home games and other special events.



was awarded a contract to manage the parking operations at Marlins Park, home of Major League Baseball's Miami Marlins. The parking operation consists of 5,300 parking spaces across four garages and seven surface lots, serving employees as well as game day attendees. also will manage rideshare staging as well as vehicle and pedestrian traffic flow during home games and other special events. Recent hospitality wins include:

CopperWynd Resort & Club, Phoenix, AZ Grand Hyatt, New York, NY Residence Inn Denver City Center, Denver CO Mansfield Hotel Valet, New York NY Staybridge Suites Denver Downtown, Denver, CO Homewood Suites University City, Philadelphia, PA Renaissance Plantation, Plantation, FL St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort, Rio Grande, PR Essex Hotel, Chicago, IL Westin Irving Convention Center, Irving, TX Hilton Minneapolis Valet, Minneapolis, MN

2019 Outlook

The Company affirms its previously provided guidance on all measures.

GAAP Measures:

Reported net income attributable to SP Plus is expected to be in the range of $46 - $49 million

Reported EPS is expected to be in the range of $2.05 to $2.15 per share

Net cash provided by operating activities is expected to be in the range of $54 - $68 million

Non-GAAP Measures:

Adjusted net income attributable to SP Plus is expected to be in the range of $58 - $61 million

Adjusted EPS is expected to be in the range of $2.56 to $2.66 per share

EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $110 - $120 million

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $111 - $121 million

Free cash flow is expected to be in the range of $40 - $50 million

This outlook contemplates an effective book and cash tax rate of approximately 27% and approximately 22.8 million fully-diluted shares outstanding. This guidance does not contemplate any additional acquisitions, business dispositions, or asset sales outside of the normal course of business.

Conference Call

SP Plus Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(millions, except for share and per share data) March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 (unaudited) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 23.7 $ 39.9 Notes and accounts receivable, net 156.2 150.7 Prepaid expenses and other 14.4 17.2 Total current assets 194.3 207.8 Leasehold improvements, equipment and construction in progress, net 40.2 40.3 Right-of-use assets 481.0 — Other assets Advances and deposits 4.0 4.2 Other intangible assets, net 162.2 166.0 Favorable acquired lease contracts, net — 17.6 Equity investments in unconsolidated entities 9.9 9.8 Other assets, net 19.0 17.3 Deferred taxes 14.2 14.6 Cost of contracts, net 4.7 9.2 Goodwill 585.7 585.5 Total other assets 799.7 824.2 Total assets $ 1,515.2 $ 1,072.3 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Accounts payable $ 103.3 $ 110.1 Accrued rent 15.7 23.5 Compensation and payroll withholdings 21.3 25.8 Property, payroll and other taxes 8.5 9.5 Accrued insurance 19.8 19.7 Accrued expenses 34.5 45.1 Short-term lease liabilities 123.0 — Current portion of long-term obligations under credit facility and other long-term borrowings 13.3 13.2 Total current liabilities 339.4 246.9 Long-term borrowings, excluding current portion Obligations under credit facility 358.3 360.9 Other long-term borrowings 12.4 12.6 370.7 373.5 Long-term lease liabilities 369.7 — Unfavorable acquired lease contracts, net — 24.7 Other long-term liabilities 58.4 58.6 Total noncurrent liabilities 798.8 456.8 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share; 5,000,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018; no shares issued — — Common stock, par value $0.001 per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018; 22,853,588 and 22,783,976 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively — — Treasury stock, at cost; 377,925 and 305,183 shares as of March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively (9.8 ) (7.5 ) Additional paid-in capital 258.0 257.7 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2.2 ) (2.4 ) Retained earnings 131.3 120.7 Total SP Plus Corporation stockholders' equity 377.3 368.5 Noncontrolling interest (0.3 ) 0.1 Total stockholders' equity 377.0 368.6 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,515.2 $ 1,072.3

SP Plus Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

Three Months Ended (millions, except for share and per share data) (unaudited) March 31, 2019 March 31, 2018 Services revenue Lease type contracts $ 97.8 $ 99.5 Management type contracts 132.9 94.4 230.7 193.9 Reimbursed management type contract revenue 178.7 172.9 Total services revenue 409.4 366.8 Cost of services Lease type contracts 89.7 94.6 Management type contracts 87.8 59.9 177.5 154.5 Reimbursed management type contract expense 178.7 172.9 Total cost of services 356.2 327.4 Gross profit Lease type contracts 8.1 4.9 Management type contracts 45.1 34.5 Total gross profit 53.2 39.4 General and administrative expenses 27.1 22.3 Depreciation and amortization 7.2 4.0 Operating income 18.9 13.1 Other expenses (income) Interest expense 5.0 2.1 Interest income (0.1 ) (0.1 ) Equity in earnings from investment in unconsolidated entity — (10.1 ) Total other expenses (income) 4.9 (8.1 ) Earnings before income taxes 14.0 21.2 Income tax expense 3.1 5.3 Net income 10.9 15.9 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 0.3 0.6 Net income attributable to SP Plus Corporation $ 10.6 $ 15.3 Common stock data Net income per common share Basic $ 0.47 $ 0.69 Diluted $ 0.47 $ 0.68 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 22,509,050 22,308,694 Diluted 22,667,539 22,557,326

SP Plus Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Three Months Ended (millions) (unaudited) March 31, 2019 March 31, 2018 Operating activities Net income $ 10.9 $ 15.9 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operations: Depreciation and amortization 7.4 4.3 Net (accretion) amortization of acquired lease contracts (1.4 ) 0.9 Loss on sale of equipment — 0.1 Net equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities (net of distributions) (0.1 ) (0.2 ) Gain on sale of equity method investment in unconsolidated entity — (10.1 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs 0.1 0.1 Amortization of original discount on borrowings 0.1 0.1 Non-cash stock-based compensation 0.4 0.6 Provisions for losses on accounts receivable 0.1 — Deferred income taxes 0.5 0.1 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Notes and accounts receivable (5.7 ) (14.2 ) Prepaid assets 3.3 3.8 Other assets 38.3 — Accounts payable (6.8 ) (5.1 ) Accrued liabilities (54.0 ) 2.1 Net cash used in operating activities (6.9 ) (1.6 ) Investing activities Purchase of leasehold improvements and equipment (2.1 ) (2.6 ) Proceeds from sale of equipment and contract terminations 0.1 — Proceeds from sale of equity method investee's sale of assets — 19.3 Cost of contracts purchased (1.2 ) (0.2 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (3.2 ) 16.5 Financing activities Payments on credit facility revolver (124.0 ) (77.3 ) Proceeds from credit facility revolver 124.0 74.5 Payments on credit facility term loan (2.8 ) (5.0 ) Payments on other long-term borrowings (0.5 ) (0.1 ) Distribution to noncontrolling interest (0.7 ) (0.8 ) Payments of debt issuance costs and original discount on borrowings — (0.1 ) Repurchase of common stock (2.3 ) — Net cash used in financing activities (6.3 ) (8.8 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 0.2 (0.4 ) (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (16.2 ) 5.7 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 39.9 22.8 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 23.7 $ 28.5 Supplemental disclosures Cash paid during the period for Interest $ 4.5 $ 1.9 Income taxes, net $ 1.6 $ 0.4





SP Plus Corporation

Supplemental Financial Information - Reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted G&A, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Net Income Per Share (millions, except for share and per share data) (unaudited)

Three months ended March 31,

2019 March 31,

2018 Gross profit Gross profit, as reported $53.2 $39.4 Other, rounding — — Adjusted gross profit $53.2 $39.4 General and administrative expenses General and administrative expenses, as reported $27.1 $22.3 Subtract: Restructuring, acquisition and integration costs (1.0 ) (1.2 ) Other, rounding 0.1 (0.1 ) Adjusted G&A $26.2 $21.0 Net income attributable to SP Plus Net income attributable to SP Plus, as reported $10.6 $15.3 Add: Restructuring, acquisition and integration costs 1.0 1.2 Subtract: Equity in earnings from investment in unconsolidated entity — (10.1 ) Add: Amortization of acquired intangibles 3.8 1.3 Net tax effect of adjustments (1.3 ) 2.0 Non-routine tax (0.4 ) — Other, rounding (0.1 ) 0.1 Adjusted net income attributable to SP Plus $13.6 $9.8 Net income per share, as reported Basic $0.47 $0.69 Diluted $0.47 $0.68 Adjusted net income per share Basic $0.60 $0.44 Diluted $0.60 $0.43 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 22,509,050 22,308,694 Diluted 22,667,539 22,557,326





SP Plus Corporation Supplemental Financial Information - Reconciliation of Organic Gross Profit Growth Year-over-Year for Three months

ended March 31, 2019 March 31, 2018 Total gross profit growth (decline) 35 % (3 %) Growth due to Bags Acquisition 25 % na Organic gross profit growth (decline) 10 % (3 %)





SP Plus Corporation

Supplemental Financial Information - Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (millions) (unaudited)

Three months ended March 31, 2019 March 31, 2018 Net income attributable to SP Plus, as reported $10.6 $15.3 Add (subtract): Income tax expense 3.1 5.3 Interest expense, net 4.9 2.0 Equity in earnings from investment in unconsolidated entity — (10.1 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 7.2 4.0 Other, rounding (0.1 ) 0.1 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) $25.7 $16.6 Add: Restructuring, acquisition and integration costs 1.0 1.2 Other, rounding — 0.1 Adjusted EBITDA $26.7 $17.9





SP Plus Corporation

Free Cash Flow

(millions) (unaudited)

Three months ended March 31, 2019 March 31, 2018 Net cash (used in) operating activities ($6.9 ) ($1.6 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (3.2 ) 16.5 less: Proceeds from sale of business or equity method investee's sale of assets, net (a) — (19.3 ) Distribution to noncontrolling interest (0.7 ) (0.8 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 0.2 (0.4 ) Other, rounding — — Free cash flow ($10.6 ) ($5.6 ) (a) Net of cash income taxes paid





SP Plus Corporation Commercial Division Locations (1) March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 March 31, 2018 Leased facilities 621 628 636 Managed facilities 2,546 2,514 2,671 Total facilities 3,167 3,142 3,307 (1) The Company is presenting location data for the Commercial Division only. All prior periods have been modified to represent the Commercial Division only.





SP Plus Corporation Supplemental Financial Information - Reconciliation of forward-looking adjusted measures to their comparable GAAP measures





2019 Outlook Per Share Net income attributable to SP Plus, as reported Approximately $46 - $49 million $2.05 to $2.15 plus: Integration costs, after tax Approximately $0.7 million Approximately $0.03 plus: Amortization of acquired intangible assets, after tax Approximately $11 million Approximately $0.48 Adjusted net income attributable to SP Plus Approximately $58 - $61 million $2.56 - $2.66 Net income attributable to SP Plus, as reported Approximately $46 - $49 million plus: Income tax expense Approximately $17 - $20 million plus: Interest expense, net Approximately $18 - $20 million plus: Amortization of acquired intangibles Approximately $15 million plus: Depreciation and amortization, other Approximately $14 - $16 million EBITDA, as reported Approximately $110 - $120 million plus: Integration costs Approximately $1 million Adjusted EBITDA Approximately $111 - $121 million Net cash from operating activities (1) Approximately $54 - $68 million less: Capital expenditures, net Approximately $12 - $15 million less: Distributions to non-controlling shareholders Approximately $2 - $3 million Free cash flow Approximately $40 - $50 million (1) Includes anticipated $1MM cash used for integration-related costs