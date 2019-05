EnerSys Announces Dates for Preliminary Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results and Investor Conference Call

READING, Pa., May 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) the global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications announced today that it plans to release its preliminary fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2019 results on May 16, 2019. The Company will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2019 financial results on May 30, 2019, and to provide an overview of the business. The call will conclude with a question and answer session.



The call, scheduled for Thursday, May 30, 2019 beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, will be hosted by David M. Shaffer, Chief Executive Officer, and Michael J. Schmidtlein, Chief Financial Officer.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's website at http://www.enersys.com under the "Investor Relations" link. Presentation materials to be used in conjunction with the conference call will become available under the aforementioned link the evening before the conference call. There will be a free download of a compatible media player on the company's web site at http://www.enersys.com.

The conference call information is:

Date: Thursday, May 30, 2019 Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time Via Internet: http://www.enersys.com Domestic Dial-In Number: 877-359-9508 International Dial-In Number: 224-357-2393 Passcode: 7099977



A replay of the conference call will be available from 12:30 p.m. on May 30, 2019 through 12:30 p.m. on June 29, 2019.



The replay information is:

Via Internet: http://www.enersys.com Domestic Replay Number: 855-859-2056 International Replay Number: 404-537-3406 Passcode: 7099977

About EnerSys:

