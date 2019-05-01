Corvus Pharmaceuticals to Provide Business Update and Report First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on May 9, 2019

BURLINGAME, Calif., May 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of precisely targeted oncology therapies, today announced that the Company will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 4:30 pm ET (1:30 pm PT) to provide a business update and report first quarter 2019 financial results.



The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-800-479-1004 (toll-free domestic) or 1-720-543-0206 (international) and using the conference ID 5606517. The live webcast may be accessed via the investor relations section of the Corvus website. A replay of the webcast will be available on Corvus' website for 90 days.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of precisely targeted oncology therapies. Corvus' lead product candidate, ciforadenant (CPI-444), a small molecule inhibitor of the A2A receptor, is currently being evaluated in a multicenter amended Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in patients with various solid tumors. This successive expansion cohort trial is examining the activity of cifordenant both as a single agent and in combination with Genentech's atezolizumab, an anti-PD-L1 antibody. Corvus is conducting the trial with Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, under a clinical trial collaboration the two companies entered into in October 2015. In May 2017, Corvus and Genentech expanded the collaboration and are now conducting a trial of cifordenant and atezolizumab in patients with NSCLC who have failed prior therapies with anti-PD-(L)1 and platinum-based chemotherapy. Corvus is evaluating a second product candidate, CPI-006, a humanized monoclonal antibody directed against CD73, in a multicenter Phase 1/1b clinical trial in patients with various solid tumors. For more information, visit www.corvuspharma.com .

