CTG to Present at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference on May 22

BUFFALO, N.Y., May 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTG (NASDAQ:CTG), a leading provider of information technology (IT) solutions and services in North America and Western Europe, today announced that Filip Gydé, President and CEO, and John Laubacker, Executive Vice President and CFO, will participate at the B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, CA. CTG is scheduled to host a group presentation on Wednesday, May 22 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time.



Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting with the Company should contact their B. Riley FBR representative. Interested parties may access the live audio webcast by visiting the Investors section of CTG's website at http://investors.ctg.com . A replay of the group presentation will be posted approximately 24 hours after management's scheduled presentation.

Investors and Media:

John M. Laubacker, Chief Financial Officer

(716) 887-7368