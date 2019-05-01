UPDATE -- John V. Faraci Elected to U. S. Steel Board of Directors

PITTSBURGH, May 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) today announced that John V. Faraci was elected to the company's Board of Directors at yesterday's Annual Meeting of Stockholders. His term as a Director became effective April 30, 2019.



Mr. Faraci served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of International Paper from 2003 to 2014. During his 40-year career at International Paper, Mr. Faraci served in a series of financial, planning and management positions, including President and Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Faraci is also a member of the board of directors of ConocoPhillips, PPG Industries, Inc., and United Technologies Corporation. He also serves on the board of the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, is Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Denison University, a member of the Royal Bank of Canada Advisory Board, a trustee of the American Enterprise Institute, and a member of the Council on Foreign Relations.

Mr. Faraci graduated from Denison University with a degree in history and economics. He received his Master of Business Administration from the University of Michigan's Ross School of Business. Mr. Faraci is currently an Operating Partner with Advent International.

United States Steel Corporation, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pa., is a leading integrated steel producer and Fortune 250 company with major operations in the United States and Central Europe. For more information about U. S. Steel, please visit www.ussteel.com.