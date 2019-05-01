OpsRamp Sponsors ServiceNow's Knowledge 2019 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, May 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpsRamp , the service-centric AIOps platform for hybrid enterprise monitoring, today announced it's a bronze sponsor of ServiceNow's Knowledge 2019 running May 5th – 9th at The Venetian in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company will demonstrate how enterprises can integrate hybrid enterprise monitoring and artificial intelligence for IT operations ( AIOps ). The OpsRamp platform integrates seamlessly with ServiceNow ITSM and is currently used by over 1,800 organizations worldwide to proactively monitor IT infrastructure across cloud and on-premises environments without swapping screens.



"More than 18,000 attendees are gathering at what promises to be the largest show in IT service management," said Mike Munoz, Chief Revenue Officer for OpsRamp. "We're excited to showcase the power of our certified hybrid infrastructure monitoring platform and how it can bring AIOps and intelligent incident management to ServiceNow ITSM customers."

The company will be demonstrating its hybrid IT infrastructure monitoring solution and integration with ServiceNow at booth 244 on the Knowledge 2019 Show Floor, beginning on May 7th at 10 am. To schedule meetings with the OpsRamp team, visit https://info.opsramp.com/knowledge

About OpsRamp

OpsRamp enables IT to control the chaos of managing their hybrid IT operations and act like a service provider back to the business. Built in the cloud, the OpsRamp service-centric AIOps platform drives total visibility across hybrid infrastructures, offers complete multi-cloud infrastructure monitoring and management of business-critical services, and optimizes services through automation and integration with ITSM and DevOps tools. Now enterprise IT can deliver IT operations as a service and power a digital operations command center that's built for the challenges of modern, hybrid infrastructure.

Hundreds of enterprises like Dolby, Epsilon, and Bio-Rad and managed service providers like NetEnrich, GreenPages, and NTT Data use OpsRamp to unify service availability information, transform contextual insight into action, and replace routine tasks with intelligent automation.

