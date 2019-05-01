Market Overview

NACD Announces 41 Boards of Directors Nominated for NACD NXT™

Globe Newswire  
May 01, 2019 10:00am   Comments
WASHINGTON, May 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD), the authority on boardroom practices representing more than 20,000 board members, today announced the 41 boards, spanning a cross section of company sizes and industries, that have been nominated for NACD NXT™ recognition. The recognition, part of NACD's NXT initiative, applauds exemplary board leadership practices that promote greater diversity and inclusion, ultimately fostering long-term value creation.

The boards of the following companies have been nominated for NACD NXT recognition:

  Public - Large Cap Public - Mid Cap Public - Small Cap  
  Anthem Adtalem Global Education Amalgamated Bank  
  Exelon Corp. Alaska Air Group Chico's FAS  
  General Mills, Inc. Booz Allen Hamilton Denny's  
  HP Inc. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. Koppers  
  Raytheon Darden Restaurants Monotype Imaging Holdings, Inc.  
  Republic Services RSG Domtar Regional Management Corp.  
  Sempra Energy Kraton Corp.    
  The Clorox Company Ryder System, Inc.    
  U.S. Bancorp Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.    
    Tilray    
    Tractor Supply    
         
  Private - Large Private - Small Nonprofit  
  Canada Pension Plan Investment Board GuideWell Mutual Holding Corp. American Heart Assoc.  
  Church Mutual Insurance Co. Lincoln Benefit Life Co. CFA Institute Board of Governors  
  Pan American Life Insurance Group, Inc. SeedCX National Children's Center (NCC)  
  United Services Automobile Assoc. (USAA)   National School Board Assoc.  
  West Bend Mutual Insurance   North Texas Tollway Authority  
      Novant Health  
      Theatre Under The Stars  
         


Nominations will be evaluated by an independent selection committee composed of leading corporate directors. The NACD NXT™ program awards the boards of organizations in six categories: public large-, mid-, and small-cap companies; large and small private companies; and nonprofit companies. The winner in each category will be publicly announced during the NACD NXT Recognition Gala at NACD's annual Global Board Leaders' Summit on Monday, September 23, at the Marriott Marquis in Washington, DC.

To attend the gala, or for more information, visit www.NACDonline.org/NXT.

About NACD
The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) empowers more than 20,000 directors to lead with confidence in the boardroom. As the recognized authority on leading boardroom practices, NACD helps boards strengthen investor trust and public confidence by ensuring that today's directors are well prepared for tomorrow's challenges. World-class boards join NACD to elevate performance, gain foresight, and instill confidence. Fostering collaboration among directors, investors, and corporate governance stakeholders, NACD has been setting the standard for responsible board leadership for 40 years. To learn more about NACD, visit www.NACDonline.org.

Contact:
Susan Oliver
susanboliver@gmail.com
703-216-4078 

