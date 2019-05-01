NACD Announces 41 Boards of Directors Nominated for NACD NXT™

WASHINGTON, May 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD), the authority on boardroom practices representing more than 20,000 board members, today announced the 41 boards, spanning a cross section of company sizes and industries, that have been nominated for NACD NXT™ recognition. The recognition, part of NACD's NXT initiative , applauds exemplary board leadership practices that promote greater diversity and inclusion, ultimately fostering long-term value creation.



The boards of the following companies have been nominated for NACD NXT recognition:

Public - Large Cap Public - Mid Cap Public - Small Cap Anthem Adtalem Global Education Amalgamated Bank Exelon Corp. Alaska Air Group Chico's FAS General Mills, Inc. Booz Allen Hamilton Denny's HP Inc. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. Koppers Raytheon Darden Restaurants Monotype Imaging Holdings, Inc. Republic Services RSG Domtar Regional Management Corp. Sempra Energy Kraton Corp. The Clorox Company Ryder System, Inc. U.S. Bancorp Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. Tilray Tractor Supply Private - Large Private - Small Nonprofit Canada Pension Plan Investment Board GuideWell Mutual Holding Corp. American Heart Assoc. Church Mutual Insurance Co. Lincoln Benefit Life Co. CFA Institute Board of Governors Pan American Life Insurance Group, Inc. SeedCX National Children's Center (NCC) United Services Automobile Assoc. (USAA) National School Board Assoc. West Bend Mutual Insurance North Texas Tollway Authority Novant Health Theatre Under The Stars



Nominations will be evaluated by an independent selection committee composed of leading corporate directors. The NACD NXT™ program awards the boards of organizations in six categories: public large-, mid-, and small-cap companies; large and small private companies; and nonprofit companies. The winner in each category will be publicly announced during the NACD NXT Recognition Gala at NACD's annual Global Board Leaders' Summit on Monday, September 23, at the Marriott Marquis in Washington, DC.



To attend the gala, or for more information, visit www.NACDonline.org/NXT .

About NACD

The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) empowers more than 20,000 directors to lead with confidence in the boardroom. As the recognized authority on leading boardroom practices, NACD helps boards strengthen investor trust and public confidence by ensuring that today's directors are well prepared for tomorrow's challenges. World-class boards join NACD to elevate performance, gain foresight, and instill confidence. Fostering collaboration among directors, investors, and corporate governance stakeholders, NACD has been setting the standard for responsible board leadership for 40 years. To learn more about NACD, visit www.NACDonline.org .