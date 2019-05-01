Media Advisory/Photo Opp: CAA North & East Ontario Student Auto Skills Competition
OTTAWA, May 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
|What:
|24th Annual Student Auto Skills competition sponsored by CAA North & East Ontario, featuring "Pit Stop Challenge" event.
|When:
|Thursday, May 2, 2019
9:30 a.m. kickoff
9:45 – 10:30 a.m. written exam
10:30 a.m. Pit Stop Challenge featuring students in teams of two, timed as they change tires and conduct other auto repairs
1:00 p.m. wrap-up. Awards
|Where:
|Algonquin College, Transportation Technology Centre (Building S)
1385 Woodroffe Ave. Ottawa
|Who:
|Lester B. Pearson, Notre Dame High School, St. Paul High School,
St. Matthew High School, Mother Teresa High School,
Bishop Smith High School from Pembroke
CAA North & East Ontario provides roadside assistance to members, along with an extensive array of travel and insurance services designed to suit the individual needs, wants and expectations of its members.
Media Contact: Mandy Chepeka, Communications Manager, CAA NEO, 613 797 1253, mchepeka@caaneo.on.ca