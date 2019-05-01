The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of HCSG, USX, BV and FSNN

NEW YORK, May 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Class Period: April 11, 2017 to March 4, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 21, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Healthcare Services Group, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Defendant Wahl either knew or was reckless in not knowing that the Company had been accused of strategically rounding quarterly earnings per share, and therefore investors could not rely upon the Company's track record without conducting a thorough investigation into the allegations; (b) Defendants concealed that the SEC had written to the Company in November 2017 to inquire into the Company's earnings per share rounding practices; and (c) the Company concealed that the SEC delivered a subpoena to the Company in March 2018 demanding the Company produce documents in connection with how it calculated earnings per share.

Get additional information about the HCSG lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/healthcare-services-group-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX)

Class Period: Purchasers of common stock pursuant/and or traceable to the initial public offering completed in June 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 10, 2019

The complaint alleges that the Offering Documents failed to disclose that: (1) a shortage of trucks was negatively impacting U.S. Xpress's dedicated division; (2) (a) certain shipping patterns had been performing differently than expected and, as a result, (b) utilization, driver retention and hiring were being negatively affected, and as a result, (c) U.S. Xpress's dedicated accounts, including one large account, were being negatively impacted; and as a result, (d) U.S. Xpress's OTR division was providing continued support to the dedicated division; (3) (a) U.S. Xpress failed to stay informed regarding two large liability events; and as a result (b) U.S. Xpress's insurance claim expense was understated; and (4) U.S. Xpress's cost per mile for driver wages and independent contractors was exceeding the Company's internal expectations.

Get additional information about the USX lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/u-s-xpress-enterprises-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Class Period: Purchasers of common stock pursuant to the IPO completed around July 2, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 14, 2019

The complaint alleges that the defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements in the Offering Documents relating to the IPO, including omitting or failing to disclose that: (i) a material portion of BrightView's contracts were underperforming and/or represented undesirable costs to the Company; (ii) as a result of the foregoing, BrightView would implement a "managed exit" strategy to end its low margin and non-profitable contracts with customers; (iii) this "managed exit" strategy would negatively impact BrightView's future revenue throughout 2018, and would continue to do so well into fiscal year 2019; and (iv) as a result, the Offering Documents were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

Get additional information about the BV lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/brightview-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Fusion Connect, Inc. (NASDAQCM:FSNN) (OTC:FSNN)

Class Period: August 14, 2018 to April 2, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 17, 2019

The complaint alleges that Fusion made materially false and misleading statements, later admitting that the process used by certain of its Birch subsidiaries for capitalizing costs associated with the customer on-boarding process and the related judgments and estimates were not designed with sufficient precision, leading to an overstatement of the Company's earnings (or net loss) of between $1.7 million and $2.3 million in the quarter ending on June 30, 2018, and between $3.4 million and $4.1 million in the quarter ending September 30, 2018.

Get additional information about the FSNN lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/fusion-connect-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.