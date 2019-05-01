LandStar, Inc. Appoints Steven Dawson Chief Financial Officer

RALEIGH, N.C., May 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LandStar, Inc. (OTCPK: LDSR) ("LandStar" or the "Company"), the parent company of Data443™ Risk Mitigation, Inc. ("Data443"), a leading data security and privacy software company, today announced the appointment of Steven Dawson to the position of Chief Financial Officer. Dawson has over eighteen years of experience in corporate finance, treasury, financial planning and analysis, tax, strategic planning and risk management along with a deep appreciation for Data443's commitment to driving innovation in the data security space.



"We are excited to bring Mr. Dawson onto the Data443 team to help us achieve our growth goals and support both our investor and client communities," said Jason Remillard, founder and CEO of Data443. "His expertise will make an immediate and long-term impact on our business and we are especially enthusiastic about his ability to build and manage finance and accounting practices within complex, highly-regulated industries."

"I am excited to join the team Jason has assembled and look forward to creating an accounting and finance support function that focuses on creating shareholder value for this innovative and fast-growing company. This is an exciting time to join Data443 as they have more than demonstrated customer demand for their premium data security software and have proven their product stands above the competition with their growing list of premier, long-term customers," said Dawson.

Throughout his career, Dawson has successfully held various leadership positions in accounting and finance and has worked closely with investor groups for both public and privately-held companies. Prior to joining Data443, he provided strategic CFO and high-level consulting services for clients across a variety of industries. Dawson also served as the Senior Vice President of Global Finance for Vinventions, LLC, a private-equity backed worldwide manufacturer of wine closures, as well as the Corporate Controller for Charles & Colvard, Ltd., a publicly-traded manufacturer of gemstones and jewelry, and several other finance leadership positions with publicly-traded companies earlier in his career. In addition, Dawson has nearly ten years of experience in public accounting, including five years with his own firm that was later sold, where he provided succession planning and established finance and administrative functions in support of fund-raising activities to small and medium-sized entities.

Mr. Dawson has notable achievements including:

Recently refinanced over $135MM of debt and secured $35MM of new private equity financing.



While serving as Corporate Controller for a NASDAQ-listed manufacturer of lab created gemstones and jewelry, Mr. Dawson was responsible for the accounting and finance functions, SEC reporting, SOX compliance, tax, and treasury processes.



For a leading $2.6B revenue advertising service company he implemented the first SOX compliance program, and later was part of a small team working on capital financing and acquisition activities totaling over $9B.

About LandStar, Inc.

