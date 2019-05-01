Apollomics, Inc. Appoints Fabio M. Benedetti, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer

FOSTER CITY, Calif. and HANGZHOU, China, May 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollomics, Inc. (the "Company"), an innovative biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery and development of oncology combination therapies, today announced that Fabio M. Benedetti, M.D. has joined the senior leadership team as Chief Medical Officer (CMO), effective today. Dr. Benedetti will lead the Company's global clinical development programs including clinical strategy, clinical development, and regulatory affairs.



"Fabio's global development expertise and insights into the oncology treatment landscape are a tremendous addition to our team at Apollomics," said Guo-Liang Yu, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer. "Fabio is a proven leader with extensive knowledge in clinical and regulatory strategy, portfolio management, and all aspects of clinical development. In collaboration with our partners, we now have over ten clinical trials ongoing, and we look forward to his guidance as we advance these programs and our global partnerships."

Fabio Benedetti, M.D., added, "I am excited to join the Apollomics team and believe their combination therapy and focused biomarker-driven trials approach may offer significant benefits to patients with cancer. I hope to leverage my prior experience and responsibilities in global portfolio management and prioritization, as well as clinical development, to accelerate their clinical programs through all stages of development."

Dr. Benedetti has over 20 years industry experience in oncology clinical development and medical affairs. Prior to joining Apollomics, Dr. Benedetti was Global Chief Medical Officer at Taiho Pharmaceutical Company, Ltd. in Tokyo, Japan where he ran a global portfolio management and prioritization strategy group including strategic, clinical and commercial evaluation of global internal portfolio assets and business development opportunities. Before his promotion to Global CMO, Dr. Benedetti was Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer for Taiho Oncology, Inc. in Princeton, New Jersey, where he was a member of the Executive Leadership Committee and was responsible for ex-Asian clinical development and operations of the company's oncology pipeline which included the development and US/EU approvals of LONSURF® (trifluridine and tipiracil) tablets in refractory metastatic colorectal cancer. Previously, he held the positions of Senior Vice President, Clinical Oncology and Chief Medical Officer at Geron Corporation. Dr. Benedetti also has extensive experience in Medical Affairs having held Vice-President positions at Onyx Pharmaceuticals and Millennium Pharmaceuticals. Dr. Benedetti's industry career also included Medical Director positions at Roche Laboratories as well as Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Dr. Benedetti is a trained medical oncologist who worked as an Attending Physician, Clinical Assistant, Department of Medicine, Division of Gastrointestinal Oncology at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York, NY prior to entering industry. He completed his fellowship in Oncology/Hematology at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, and his residency in internal medicine at Strong Memorial Hospital at the University of Rochester. Dr. Benedetti earned both his Medical and Bachelor of Arts degrees from Brown University in Providence, RI.

About Apollomics, Inc.

Apollomics, Inc., incubated by OrbiMed Asia at inception, is an innovative biopharmaceutical company committed to bridging innovation from East and West to discover and develop oncology combination therapies that harness the immune system and target specific molecular pathways to defeat cancer globally. Apollomics' existing pipeline consists of development-stage assets including novel, humanized monoclonal antibodies that restore the body's immune system to recognize and kill cancer cells, and targeted therapies against uncontrolled growth signaling pathways. For more information, please visit www.apollomicsinc.com .