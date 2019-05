Myriad Genetics to Present at Two Upcoming Healthcare Conferences

SALT LAKE CITY, May 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN), a leader in molecular diagnostics and personalized medicine, announced that it will be presenting at two upcoming healthcare conferences.



R. Bryan Riggsbee, chief financial officer, will present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Healthcare Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 15, 2019 at 3:40 p.m. EDT.

Mark C. Capone, president and CEO, is scheduled to present at the UBS Global Healthcare Conference in New York City at 9:30 a.m. EDT on May 21, 2019.

The presentations will be available to interested parties through a live audio webcast accessible through a link in the investor information section of Myriad's website at www.myriad.com .

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics Inc., is a leading personalized medicine company dedicated to being a trusted advisor transforming patient lives worldwide with pioneering molecular diagnostics. Myriad discovers and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests that: determine the risk of developing disease, accurately diagnose disease, assess the risk of disease progression, and guide treatment decisions across six major medical specialties where molecular diagnostics can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. Myriad is focused on five strategic imperatives: build upon a solid hereditary cancer foundation, growing new product volume, expanding reimbursement coverage for new products, increasing RNA kit revenue internationally and improving profitability with Elevate 2020. For more information on how Myriad is making a difference, please visit the Company's website: www.myriad.com .

