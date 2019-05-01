Iovance Biotherapeutics to Host First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on Tuesday, May 7, 2019

SAN CARLOS, Calif., May 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA), a late-stage biotechnology company developing novel cancer immunotherapies based on tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) technology, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2019 financial results on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Management will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss these results and provide a corporate update at 4:30 p.m. EDT.



To participate in the conference call, please dial 1-844-646-4465 (domestic) or 1-615-247-0257 (international) and reference the access code 7393657. A live webcast can be accessed under "News & Events: Investor Calendar" in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.iovance.com or at the link: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/ika42eku . An archived webcast will be available in the Investors section of www.iovance.com for thirty days following the call.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc.



Iovance Biotherapeutics intends to commercialize lifileucel, an autologous cell therapy product using TIL technology that amplifies the body's own immune response to eradicate solid tumors or attack blood cancers. The company is currently conducting the pivotal study innovaTIL-01 in patients with metastatic melanoma. In addition, the company's TIL therapies are being investigated for the treatment of patients with locally advanced, recurrent or metastatic cancers including cervical, head and neck, and non-small cell lung cancer. For more information, please visit http://www.iovance.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release are "forward-looking statements" of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (hereinafter referred to as the "Company," "we," "us," or "our"). We may, in some cases, use terms such as "predicts," "believes," "potential," "continue," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "likely," "plans," "intends," "may," "could," "might," "will," "should" or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the success, timing, projected enrollment, manufacturing capabilities, and cost of our ongoing clinical trials and anticipated clinical trials for our current product candidates, such as statements regarding the timing of initiation and completion of these trials; the timing of and our ability to obtain and maintain U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") or other regulatory authority approval of, or other action with respect to, our product candidates; the strength of Company's product pipeline; the successful implementation of the Company's research and development programs and collaborations; the success of the Company's manufacturing, license or development agreements; the time of and our ability to commercialize our product candidates; the acceptance by the market of the Company's product candidates, if approved; and other factors, including general economic conditions and regulatory developments, not within the Company's control. The factors discussed herein could cause actual results and developments to be materially different from those expressed in or implied by such statements. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company's business, including, without limitation: the FDA may not agree with the Company's interpretation of the results of its clinical trials; later developments with the FDA that may be inconsistent with already completed FDA meetings; the preliminary clinical results, including efficacy and safety results, from ongoing Phase 2 studies may not be reflected in the final analyses of these trials, including new cohorts within these trials, and may not be supportive of product approval; the FDA or other regulatory authorities may potentially delay the timing of their approval of, or other action with respect to, the Company's product candidates (specifically, the Company's description of FDA interactions are subject to FDA's interpretation, as well as FDA's authority to request new or additional information); the Company's ability to address FDA or other regulatory authority requirements relating to its clinical programs and registrational plans, such requirements including, but not limited to, clinical and safety requirements as well as manufacturing and control requirements; risks related to the Company's accelerated FDA review designations, including the Company's ability to maintain and benefit from such designations; and the ability of the Company to manufacture its therapies using third party manufacturers. A further list and description of the Company's risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov or www.iovance.com . The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Annie Chang

Solebury Trout

646-378-2972

achang@troutgroup.com

Chad Rubin

Solebury Trout

646-378-2947

crubin@troutgroup.com