Intercept to Announce First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on May 8, 2019

NEW YORK, May 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases, will announce its first quarter 2019 financial results prior to market open on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. The announcement will be followed by a conference call and audio webcast hosted by Intercept management at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results.



Webcast information for this event will be available on the investor page of Intercept's website at http://ir.interceptpharma.com . Archived webcasts will be available on Intercept's website for approximately two weeks.

About Intercept

Intercept is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases, including primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Founded in 2002 in New York, Intercept has operations in the United States, Europe and Canada. For more information, please visit www.interceptpharma.com or connect with the company on Twitter and LinkedIn .

