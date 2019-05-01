Teleflex Announces Multiple Data Presentations from Studies of the UroLift® System Treatment for Enlarged Prostate at the American Urological Association 2019 Meeting

WAYNE, Pa., May 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) today announced that new clinical data from numerous studies of the UroLift® System for patients with benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) will be presented at the American Urological Association (AUA) 2019 Annual Meeting taking place May 3 - 6 at McCormick Place West in Chicago.



Multiple presentations focus on the real-world clinical setting, and examining the performance of the UroLift System treatment in diverse patient populations compared to results found in controlled clinical studies. Additionally, in-booth presentations from the UroLift System Faculty will take place at booth #3601.

AUA presentations on the UroLift System include (all times local):

Friday, May 3

"Large Retrospectively Managed Single Surgeon Experience with Prostatic Ureteral Lift" will be presented by Gregory C. McMahon, D.O., Rowan University, at 7:00 a.m. in room W187ab.

Saturday, May 4

"Real World Outcomes of Prostatic Urethral Lift Confirm Clinical Study Results" will be presented by Steven Gange, M.D., Summit Urology Group, Salt Lake City, at 10:30 a.m. in room 185a.

"Prostatic Urethral Lift (PUL) Symptom and Sexual Function Results Maintained in the Treatment of All Types of Prostate Enlargement Including Obstructive Middle Lobe" will be presented by Daniel Rukstalis, M.D., Wake Forest University School of Medicine, at 10:40 a.m. in room 185a.

"Early Outcomes of Prostate Urethral Lift in Subjects Acute Urinary Retention" will be presented by Mark Rochester, M.D., Norwich University Hospital, at 10:50 a.m. in room 185a.

"Prostatic Urethral Lift (PUL) and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI): Defining artefact and risk of obscuring significant cancer" will be presented by Peter Chin, M.B.B.S., Wollongong University Graduate School of Medicine, Australia, at 3:30 p.m. in room 178ab.

Monday, May 6

Claus Roehrborn, M.D., UT Southwestern Medical Center, will participate in an American Society of Men's Health (ASMH) panel discussion at 8:45 a.m. in room W194

About the UroLift® System

The FDA-cleared UroLift System is a proven, minimally invasive technology for treating lower urinary tract symptoms due to benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The UroLift permanent implants, delivered during a minimally invasive transurethral outpatient procedure, relieve prostate obstruction and open the urethra directly without cutting, heating, or removing prostate tissue. Clinical data from a pivotal 206-patient randomized controlled study showed that patients with enlarged prostate receiving UroLift implants reported rapid and durable symptomatic and urinary flow rate improvement without compromising sexual function.*1,2 Patients also experienced significant improvement in quality of life. Over 100,000 men have been treated with the UroLift System worldwide. Most common adverse events reported include hematuria, dysuria, micturition urgency, pelvic pain, and urge incontinence. Most symptoms were mild to moderate in severity and resolved within two to four weeks after the procedure. The Prostatic Urethral Lift procedure using the UroLift System is recommended for the treatment of BPH in both the American Urological Association and European Association of Urology clinical guidelines. The UroLift System is available in the U.S., Europe, Australia, Canada, Mexico and South Korea. Learn more at www.UroLift.com.

About Teleflex Interventional Urology

The Teleflex Interventional Urology Business Unit is dedicated to developing innovative, minimally invasive and clinically effective devices that address unmet needs in the field of urology. Our initial focus is on improving the standard of care for patients with BPH using the UroLift System, a minimally invasive permanent implant system that treats symptoms while preserving normal sexual function. Learn more at www.NeoTract.com.

About Teleflex Incorporated

Teleflex is a global provider of medical technologies designed to improve the health and quality of people's lives. We apply purpose driven innovation – a relentless pursuit of identifying unmet clinical needs – to benefit patients and healthcare providers. Our portfolio is diverse, with solutions in the fields of vascular and interventional access, surgical, anesthesia, cardiac care, urology, emergency medicine and respiratory care. Teleflex employees worldwide are united in the understanding that what we do every day makes a difference. For more information, please visit www.Teleflex.com.

Teleflex is the home of Arrow®, Deknatel®, Hudson RCI®, LMA®, Pilling®, Rusch®, UroLift® and Weck® – trusted brands united by a common sense of purpose.

Contacts:

For Teleflex Incorporated:

Jake Elguicze, 610.948.2836

Treasurer and Vice President, Investor Relations

Media:

Nicole Osmer, 650.454.0504

nicole@healthandcommerce.com

References:

*No instances of new, sustained erectile or ejaculatory dysfunction

1. Roehrborn, J Urology 2013 LIFT Study

2. Shore, Can J Urol 2014 Local Study

MAC01061-01 Rev A