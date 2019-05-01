Advantest to Showcase Latest IC Test Solutions and Services at SEMICON Southeast Asia in Kuala Lumpur on May 7-9

TOKYO, May 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) will feature its latest products and services enabling the development of 5G technology at SEMICON Southeast Asia on May 7-9 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.



Product Displays

In booth #728, Advantest will feature live product demonstrations and digital graphics showcasing its leading-edge IC test solutions. These include a unique automotive display illustrating how the T2000 series of testers is being applied in improving the performance and reliability of broader types of automotive devices, from sensors, processors and powertrains to communication systems; the V93000 SoC test system enabling testing of advanced ICs for automotive, IoT and AI applications; the innovative CX1000P CloudTesting™ service offering cost-effective, on-demand test solutions; the TS9000 series of terahertz analysis systems measuring IC mold thicknesses as well as the wiring quality of IC packages and printed circuit boards; the AirLogger™ WM2000 series, which can measure temperature, voltage and strain and send data values to a PC using wireless communication; and an array of field services focused on increasing customers' automation efficiency by creating a test cell solution complete with handler and tester for high-volume manufacturing.

Technical Presentation

Advantest also will present a paper on "5G Technology Overview and Testing" at the Product and System-Level Testing Forum at 10 a.m. on May 9. In this session, Alex Leong, staff engineer with Advantest Sales and Support (M) Sdn. Bhd., will discuss how the V93000 Wave Scale series addresses the technical challenges of the emerging 5G market.

About Advantest Corporation

A world-class technology company, Advantest is the leading producer of automatic test equipment (ATE) for the semiconductor industry and a premier manufacturer of measuring instruments used in the design and production of electronic instruments and systems. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also focuses on R&D for emerging markets that benefit from advancements in nanotech and terahertz technologies, and has introduced multi-vision metrology scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing, as well as groundbreaking 3D imaging and analysis tools. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest established its first subsidiary in 1982, in the USA, and now has subsidiaries worldwide. More information is available at www.advantest.com.

