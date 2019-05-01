ChildCare Education Institute Offers No-Cost Online Course on Constructivist Learning Theory and Approaches to Hands-On Learning

Duluth, GA, May 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChildCare Education Institute® (CCEI), an online child care training provider dedicated exclusively to the early care and education workforce, offers CUR112: Constructivist Learning Theory and Approaches to Hands-On Learning as a no-cost trial course to new CCEI users May 1-31, 2019.



It sounds very simple, and in some ways it is, but there is much more to hands−on learning than merely using one's hands to manipulate objects. In the early childhood environment, the hands themselves are certainly central to the definition and implementation of "hands−on activities." However, ECE professionals should apply a far more expansive definition when considering curriculum and the overall classroom environment.



The importance of hands−on learning in the early childhood environment is certainly nothing new; it is based on the work of researchers and educators going back at least to the late 1800s. And yet, even today in the 21st Century, there is still uncertainty and debate as to what exactly it means and how to apply it in the classroom. In this course, participants will gain understanding of Constructivist Learning Theory, which forms the foundation of modern approaches to early childhood education. In addition to theoretical background, participants will learn practical tips for applying methods from Montessori, Reggio, and other approaches, regardless of program philosophy or approach.



"To the informed ECE professional, the term "hands−on" should automatically trigger a century's worth of understanding into how the human brain develops and blossoms," says Maria C. Taylor, President and CEO of CCEI. "The hands play their part, but the mind is what matters, and if the mind is not engaged and constructing knowledge and meaning, then the activity may not be worthy of the child's time."



CUR112: Constructivist Learning Theory and Approaches to Hands-On Learning is a three-hour, intermediate-level course and grants 0.3 IACET CEU upon successful completion. Current CCEI users with active, unlimited annual subscriptions can register for professional development courses at no additional cost when logged in to their CCEI account. Users without subscriptions can purchase child care training courses as block hours through CCEI online enrollment.



For more information, visit www.cceionline.edu or call 1.800.499.9907, prompt 3, Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. EST



ChildCare Education Institute, LLCChildCare Education Institute®, a division of Excelligence Learning Corporation, provides high-quality, distance education certificates and child care training programs in an array of child care settings, including preschool centers, family child care, prekindergarten classrooms, nanny care, online daycare training and more. Over 150 English and Spanish child care training courses are available online to meet licensing, recognition program, and Head Start Requirements. CCEI also has online certification programs that provide the coursework requirement for national credentials including the CDA, Director and Early Childhood Credentials. CCEI, a Council for Professional Recognition CDA Gold Standard™ training provider, is nationally accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC) and is accredited as an Authorized Provider by the International Association for Continuing Education and Training (IACET).

Attachments

Ashley Sasher ChildCare Education Institute 678-942-1531 asasher@cceionline.edu