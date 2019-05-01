Verona Pharma to Announce Financial Results for First Quarter Ended March 31, 2019 and Provide Clinical Development Update

LONDON, May 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verona Pharma plc (AIM: VRP) (NASDAQ:VRNA) ("Verona Pharma"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on respiratory diseases, announces that it will report its audited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019 on Tuesday, May 7, 2019.



Verona Pharma will host an investment community conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (1:00 p.m. British Summer Time) on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 to discuss the first quarter financial results and provide a clinical development update.

Analysts and investors may participate in the conference call by utilizing the conference ID: 13689539 and dialing the following numbers:

877-423-9813 or 201-689-8573 for callers in the United States

0800 756 3429 for callers in the United Kingdom

0800 182 0040 for callers in Germany

Those interested in listening to the conference call live via the internet may do so by visiting the "Investors" page of Verona Pharma's website at www.veronapharma.com and clicking on the "Events and presentations" link.

A webcast replay of the conference call (audio) will be available for 30 days on the "Investors" page of Verona Pharma's website at www.veronapharma.com .

About Verona Pharma plc

Verona Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with significant unmet medical needs. Verona Pharma's product candidate, ensifentrine (RPL554), is a first-in-class, inhaled, dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4 that has been shown to act as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound. Ensifentrine is currently in Phase 2b clinical development for the maintenance treatment of COPD and is planned to enter Phase 3 trials for this indication in 2020. Verona Pharma is also developing ensifentrine for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and asthma.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements that there is an opportunity for additional bronchodilator and symptomatic improvement via the novel mechanism of action of ensifentrine and Verona Pharma's plans to carry out further long-term clinical studies of ensifentrine as an add-on to both single and dual bronchodilator therapy and the expectation that even more profound anti-inflammatory effects, leading to improvements in lung function, as well as improvements in symptoms will result.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from our expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: our limited operating history; our need for additional funding to complete development and commercialization of ensifentrine, which may not be available and which may force us to delay, reduce or eliminate our development or commercialization efforts; the reliance of our business on the success of ensifentrine, our only product candidate under development; economic, political, regulatory and other risks involved with international operations; the lengthy and expensive process of clinical drug development, which has an uncertain outcome; serious adverse, undesirable or unacceptable side effects associated with ensifentrine, which could adversely affect our ability to develop or commercialize ensifentrine; potential delays in enrolling patients, which could adversely affect our research and development efforts; we may not be successful in developing ensifentrine for multiple indications; our ability to obtain approval for and commercialize ensifentrine in multiple major pharmaceutical markets; misconduct or other improper activities by our employees, consultants, principal investigators, and third-party service providers; material differences between our "top-line" data and final data; our reliance on third parties, including clinical investigators, manufacturers and suppliers, and the risks related to these parties' ability to successfully develop and commercialize ensifentrine; and lawsuits related to patents covering ensifentrine and the potential for our patents to be found invalid or unenforceable. These and other important factors under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 19, 2019, and our other reports filed with the SEC, could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

For further information, please contact: