SoftVest, L.P., Horizon Kinetics LLC, And ART-FGT Family Partners Publish Materials For Investors Of Texas Pacific Land Trust

DALLAS, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SoftVest, L.P., Horizon Kinetics LLC and ART-FGT Family Partners, which collectively beneficially own over 25% of the outstanding shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL), released today a presentation highlighting the need for change at TPL, and Eric Oliver's actionable plan to maximize value for TPL investors.

Eric Oliver also released a new video addressing the incumbent Trustees' refusal to deliver a copy of the NOBO list and previously undisclosed conflicts of interest of the incumbents' initial choice of trustee.

The presentation and video are now available at https://horizonkinetics.com/tpl/.

TPL investors with any questions about voting their shares should contact D.F. King, SoftVest LP's proxy solicitor, by phone (212-269-5550) or e-mail (TPL@dfking.com).

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

SoftVest, L.P. ("SoftVest LP") has filed a definitive proxy statement (the "Proxy Statement") with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") in connection with the solicitation of proxies for a special meeting of holders of the sub-share certificates of proprietary interests (the "Shares") for the election of a new trustee of Texas Pacific Land Trust ("TPL") to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Maurice Meyer III (such meeting, together with any adjournments, postponements or continuations thereof, the "Special Meeting"). INVESTORS ARE STRONGLY ADVISED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT BECAUSE IT CONTAINS IMPORTANT INFORMATION. Investors may obtain a free copy of the proxy statement, any amendments or supplements thereto and other documents that SoftVest LP files with the SEC from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, or by contacting D.F. King, SoftVest LP's proxy solicitor, by phone (212-269-5550) or e-mail (TPL@dfking.com).

SoftVest Advisors, LLC, SoftVest LP, Eric L. Oliver, ART-FGT Family Partners Limited, Tessler Family Limited Partnership, Allan R. Tessler, Horizon Kinetics LLC, Murray Stahl, Horizon Asset Management LLC, Kinetics Advisers, LLC, and Kinetics Asset Management LLC may be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies from holders of Shares in connection with the matters to be considered at the Special Meeting. Information about such participants' direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, is contained in the Proxy Statement.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/softvest-lp-horizon-kinetics-llc-and-art-fgt-family-partners-publish-materials-for-investors-of-texas-pacific-land-trust-300836430.html

SOURCE SoftVest, L.P., Horizon Kinetics LLC and ART-FGT Family Partners