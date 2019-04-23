PDC Energy: A Company in Denial and a Board Asleep at the Wheel

NEW YORK and DENVER, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimmeridge Energy Management Company, LLC ("Kimmeridge" or the "Firm") today released a presentation highlighting a history of excessive pay and misalignment with shareholders at PDC Energy, Inc. ("PDC" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PDCE). Over the past two years, PDC's Board has rewarded management with bonuses greater than 100% of target despite the fact that in both years the Company missed four out of five internally-set performance metrics, and over the last 3 years has seen a total shareholder return (TSR) of -44%.

The strong compensation in light of such poor performance is symptomatic of a Board that is not interested in holding management accountable. Put simply, this Board has fallen asleep at the wheel. Despite the evident failings, in a recent letter to shareholders PDC claimed that, "In 2018, our entire team executed well on our strategic plan and achieved strong financial and operating results." This letter, in which the Company recommended that shareholders vote for the PDC slate of nominees, is mistaken in a number of key areas:

1. PDC says it "Has the Right Strategy for Driving Long-Term Shareholder Value"

Absolute TSR has been negative over the past 1-, 2- and 3-year periods. Over the last 3 years, TSR has been negative 44%, putting PDC in the 39th percentile of its chosen peer group. 2018 Reported Net Income was $2 million and Adjusted Net Income was negative $196 million, on a capital base of roughly $4 billion.

2. PDC says its Board is "Highly Qualified and Has the Expertise and Skills Needed to Drive Value"

Multiple board members have a history of leading underperforming firms. Mark Ellis, who is up for election this year, was the CEO of Linn Energy when it filed for bankruptcy protection in 2016. For leading LINN through bankruptcy Mark received $60 million. Jeff Swoveland, the chairman of PDC's Board, was also a LINN Board member for ten years as the company declined and filed for Chapter 11. Weatherford International's General Counsel, Christina Ibrahim joined in May 2015, and since then1 the company's share price has declined an estimated 95%.

3. PDC says "Mr. Brookman has led PDC as it has delivered on its financial commitments and is leading the successful execution of the Company's operating plan"

Mr. Brookman missed four of five internally set performance targets in 2018 and 2017. The company also continues to report a material weakness in internal controls over financial reporting for the second year in a row.

4. PDC says appointing the Kimmeridge nominees "would narrow the perspectives and skill sets represented on the Board" and that they have "carefully reviewed Kimmeridge's nominees"

The Kimmeridge nominees – James Adelson, Alice Gould, and Ben Dell – have a strong and demonstrated track record of thinking like equity owners and acting to increase value at their respective businesses. Despite claiming to have carefully reviewed the Kimmeridge nominees, no member of PDC's management or Board has asked to meet or speak with Mr. Adelson or Ms. Gould both of whom are highly qualified and experienced professionals.

As an executive at a privately held oil company for 30 years, Mr. Adelson has significant operating experience while being a careful steward of capital.

Ms. Gould has a long history as an investor focused on value, a skill currently missing from the PDC Board. She previously led the Private Investments team at DUMAC, Inc., an investment office that manages over $18 billion for Duke University's endowment and other assets.

Mr. Dell has 20 years of industry experience focused on the unconventional space, with a successful track record of investing through the commodity price cycle. His private investment firm is co-headquartered in Denver and New York, with an on the ground operations and geological team in Colorado.

5. PDC says Kimmeridge is trying to use PDC as a "Vehicle to Pursue its own M&A Agenda"

Kimmeridge and its Nominees are aligned with shareholders and our efforts in this engagement would only be rewarded through appreciation of PDC's stock price. As shareholders, we have discussed numerous strategic ideas with PDC to address its subscale position in two key basins and have offered to support management in execution. Kimmeridge holds no other interests in public energy companies.

Kimmeridge is proposing to elect directors who are aligned with shareholders, will hold management accountable, and stand ready to put PDC on a path to profitability.

1 Stock price of WFT as of May 29, 2015 was $13.62 and as of April 18, 2019 was $.61.

