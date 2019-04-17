Dutch Deventer Hospital Selects Sectra as its Imaging IT Vendor

LINKÖPING, Sweden, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) has signed a ten-year contract to install its solution for handling radiology images, Sectra PACS, across the radiology and nuclear medicine departments at Deventer Hospital in the Netherlands. The solution will support increased reading efficiency through its performance and comprehensive tool set, thereby improving patient outcomes.

"It was important for us to select a dedicated and experienced vendor and with Sectra we'll have a partner that will enable us to meet demands both today and in the future. The solution's track record of high system availability and its ease of use will help us achieve increased productivity and improved care of our patients," says Shira de Bie, Radiologist at Deventer Hospital.

The clinicians at Deventer Hospital will carry out both reading and reporting directly from Sectra PACS. The solution will be tightly integrated with the EMR system providing clinicians with a complete patient overview in a single application. They will also have all tools available from one workstation, anywhere in the enterprise, which removes the need to switch between workstations to access the tools and information needed.

Deventer Hospital treats approximately 300,000 patients and carries out around 125,000 radiology examinations each year. The contract was signed in April 2019.

Sectra PACS, as purchased by Deventer Hospital, is a key component of Sectra's enterprise imaging solution and enables consolidation of image handling, while ensuring clinical workflow efficiency. The enterprise imaging solution is modular and supports the most image-intense departments—radiology, pathology, cardiology and orthopaedics. Being built on the same technical platform, customers can easily extend a departmental solution to create a comprehensive VNA and enterprise image management solution without major investments or the replacement of existing components. Read more about Sectra and why Sectra PACS is "Best in KLAS" for a sixth consecutive year at www.sectra.com/medical/.

About Sectra

Sectra assists hospitals throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. Thereby, Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society. The company was founded in 1978, has its head office in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and operates through partners worldwide. Sales in the 2017/2018 fiscal year totaled SEK 1,267 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit www.sectra.com.

