Plan The Perfect Spring Break Escape

NEW YORK, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After a cold and dark winter, it's safe to say that many Americans are longing for a spring break escape. Whether you're a beach person or a road tripper, there is no better time than the spring to make that getaway. Check out these tips on how to make preparing for your spring break escape a breeze.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8507851-spring-break-travel-tips/

BOOKING.COM: Booking.com's data shows that during Spring Break 2019 ( March 11th-April 29th ) a few popular destinations stand out as being significantly less expensive including: Boston , Phoenix , and Biloxi . When searching for your accommodation – whether through the website or mobile app – you have access to over 174+ million real and up-to-date reviews from guests who have actually stayed at the properties and booked through Booking.com to ensure that your travel experiences match your expectations and you don't end up in a college party house– unless that's what you wanted! Even with spring's unpredictable weather, you can stress less knowing Booking.com's in-house customer service team is there to help 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

For more information, visit www.booking.com.

Booking.com's data shows that during Spring Break 2019 ( ) a few popular destinations stand out as being significantly less expensive including: , , and . When searching for your accommodation – whether through the website or mobile app – you have access to over 174+ million real and up-to-date reviews from guests who have actually stayed at the properties and booked through Booking.com to ensure that your travel experiences match your expectations and you don't end up in a college party house– unless that's what you wanted! Even with spring's unpredictable weather, you can stress less knowing Booking.com's in-house customer service team is there to help 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For more information, visit www.booking.com. FORD: Looking for a new ride before hitting the open road? The all-new 2020 Ford Explorer Hybrid is built for your next adventure. It's a no-compromise SUV that's expected to get an EPA-estimated range of more than 500 miles between gas station fill-ups. It's been fitted for fun and family duty with 4G LTE Wi-Fi for up to 10 mobile devices and Co-Pilot 360, a suite of driver assist technologies, to simplify every turn of the trip and even cup holders that can fit juice boxes. The available Active Park Assist 2.0 virtually eliminates parking-related stress. With a push of a button, the SUV takes control of the steering wheel, brakes and gear shifter to park the vehicle in or out of a parallel or perpendicular parking spot. For more details, visit www.ford.com

Looking for a new ride before hitting the open road? The all-new 2020 Ford Explorer Hybrid is built for your next adventure. It's a no-compromise SUV that's expected to get an EPA-estimated range of more than 500 miles between gas station fill-ups. It's been fitted for fun and family duty with 4G LTE Wi-Fi for up to 10 mobile devices and Co-Pilot 360, a suite of driver assist technologies, to simplify every turn of the trip and even cup holders that can fit juice boxes. The available Active Park Assist 2.0 virtually eliminates parking-related stress. With a push of a button, the SUV takes control of the steering wheel, brakes and gear shifter to park the vehicle in or out of a parallel or perpendicular parking spot. For more details, visit www.ford.com YOKOHAMA : Before you head out on your spring break road trip, check your tires – the only part of a vehicle that actually touches the road. Tires play a vital role in braking, steering, comfort and handling. Driving on the right type tire makes a huge difference, too. To cruise in style in your lux SUV or crossover on a spring break road trip, a tire like this new, all-season Yokohama Geolandar X-CV is great choice because it provides remarkable tread life, precise handling, powerful breaking and a super-quiet ride giving you year-round confidence on all road conditions These tires in 23 sizes, is designed for luxury SUVs and crossovers in sizes ranging from 18 inches to 22 inches. It's offered with a 50,000-mile limited tread life warranty on all sizes. Before you start your trip, take five minutes to check your tire pressure. A tire that's underinflated will affect your drive and the vehicle's fuel efficiency. Keeping them properly inflated will give you a much better ride and save you some money at the gas pump. It's also important to check your tire's tread depth. You can use a tread depth gauge or simply place a penny upside down into a tread groove. If you can see all of Lincoln's head, your tire's tread has worn down to the legal limit and you need to buy new tires. Learn more at www.yokohamatire.com

EXTRAS: Pack an entire outfit of ultra-light clothing for each child: undergarments, shirt, pants in a sealable plastic bag. Make sure this is easily reachable in your carry-on bag in the event of a spill.

For more information, please visit www.BetterStuffForLife.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/plan-the-perfect-spring-break-escape-300829996.html

SOURCE MultiVu