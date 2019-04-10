IFSO's Doctor Volkan Arayıcı Reveals One in Five People in Europe are Obese

ISTANBUL, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Volkan Arayıcı from IFSO claims that obesity is one of the biggest public health problems in the 21st century, and has tripled in Europe since 1980. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) data, the number of people suffering from obesity across Europe has gone over 160 million and 20% of males, and 23% of females are described as obese. Having increased to alarming levels particularly among children, the obesity ratio has reached 35%.

Bariatric Surgeon Op. Dr. Volkan Arayıcı believes that diseases associated with obesity such as diabetes, high blood pressure, sleep apnoea, depression, and asthma have serious effects on lifespan and life quality. Stating that the life expectancy of individuals with a Body Mass Index of 40 and above are 8-10 years shorter compared to healthy individuals, Bariatric Surgeon Op. Dr. Volkan Arayıcı stated, "Obesity has become a serious epidemic today. Obesity can be treated, as a result of which the person's life quality and lifespan can be improved. It is possible to get rid of the excess weight without pain by means of new techniques including sleeve gastrectomy and gastric bypass."

Op. Dr. Volkan Arayıcı continued, "Sleeve gastrectomy helps reduce stomach volume by 80% and slows down the secretion of the ghrelin hormone, which is the cause of increased appetite. As the stomach shrinks in volume, the patient feels full by eating less and therefore the extra weight is gotten rid of within a short and painless period. This method helps lose 60% of the excess weight in the first 6 months. Since sleeve gastrectomy is a closed surgery, the patient is able to stand up 4 hours after the operation and be discharged at the end of the 2nd day."

About IFSO

The International Federation for the Surgery of Obesity and Metabolic Disorders (IFSO) is a Federation composed of national associations of bariatric surgeons and Integrated Health professionals.

Currently, there are 64 official member societies of IFSO. There are also individual members from countries that thus far have not formed a national association. For more information, please visit: https://www.ifso.com/

