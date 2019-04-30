Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB) and Encourages SPB Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, April 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) securities between June 14, 2016 and November 16, 2018 (the "Class Period"). Investors have until May 6, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants misrepresented and failed to disclose that: (1) Spectrum had self-inflicted operational issues at its Ohio and Kansas facilities; (2) these operational issues were, in fact, recurring in nature; (3 these operational issues would continuously impact production, shipping levels and sales; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, the company's financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased Spectrum securities during the Class Period or continue to hold shares purchased before the Class Period, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com , or telephone at (212) 355-4648

