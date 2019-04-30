Octiive Launches the Ultimate Indie Musician's Hub

Aliso Viejo, CA, April 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Octiive launched a comprehensive hub for independent artists today. Starting with the world's largest independent digital distribution network, the company formerly known as MondoTunes, adds new tools and services to give indie artists everything they need to fast track getting their music careers off the ground. Octiive not only leads the field by making the process of selling and streaming music more flexible, it also creates a scalable business model that grows with the artist and it is developing a powerful new collaboration platform to bring musicians together from around the globe.

To celebrate the launch, Octiive is offering distribution of a free single to every user, including artists who have worked with MondoTunes in the past.

Octiive reaches the most regions and stores with over 600 retailers, including hard-to-reach stores in Asia. It has world-class partners that are ready to launch an artist who grows with the service, including major labels. One of its differentiators is that it has no per store or hidden fees (unlike most other digital distributors).

Octiive offers a selection of packages to fit the artist's needs. In active songwriter mode, artists can upload as many songs as they want starting at just $27.99 --- while always keeping 100% of their royalties and rights. In a more passive writer mode, artists can pay as they go, uploading new singles for $7.99 and albums for $17.99. This setup offers a highly competitive royalty payout with 92% of royalties going to the artist.nNo one wants to wait to get the money he or she has earned, so Octiive sets no threshold to pay out royalties. Whether your single makes $10,000 in a week or $10, you can transfer it when you're ready.

Octiive will soon launch its collaboration platform allowing for intuitive tools to work together, regardless of location, with friends or crowd-sourced newcomers. Octiive will frequently be rolling out additional services to keep artists ahead of the curve on the latest technologies and marketing strategies -- including in publishing administration, innovative tools to drastically enhance songwriters' creative process, geo targeting tools to zero in on precise marketing strategies, and mixing and mastering tools that will produce radio quality content.

Octiive was founded by Mershad Javan, a working artist who was frustrated with the status quo of the music business.

"We were built by indie artists and live to give them the opportunities, resources and support that major labels provide," says Mershad Javan, CEO and Founder of Octiive. "Our name speaks to our ability to work in tandem with artists, increasing the frequency of their success without stepping on their talent and freedom."

ABOUT OCTIIVE

Octiive (formerly MondoTunes) is one of the world's largest digital music distribution service platforms, supporting thousands of artists and labels worldwide including well-known names such as Chaka Khan, Master P, and Chief Keef. Since its inception, Octiive has earned its members millions of dollars in royalties, offering artists a hybrid pricing model flexible to their unique needs and interests.

Octiive's core service offering provides the easiest way to get your music heard on more than 600 online stores including Apple Music, Spotify, Google Play and Tidal. Blending both a streamlined and personalized approach to helping artists build their careers, Octiive brings the best value in the market today. Octiive enabled artists to upload as much music as they want in just a few simple clicks, keep 100% rights and royalties to provide them with more revenue-generating opportunities, and stay up-to-date on earnings and projected sales across the Octiive network with transparent, detailed reports and analytics delivered straight to artists' personal dashboards.

Octiive also offers an array of value-added services and products including marketing and promotions, mastering, video distribution, chart eligibility, and playlisting to provide a one-stop outlet for all distribution needs. Founded in 2018 by Mershad Javan and located in Orange County, Calif., Octiive is giving control back to artists by allowing you to sell and stream your music, your way. For more information, visit www.octiive.com.

