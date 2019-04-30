Mesa Air Group Announces 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

PHOENIX, April 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) announced today it will release its 2019 second quarter earnings after the market closes on Thursday, May 9. The Company will host an earnings conference call on Friday, May 10 at 1:00 pm EDT.



The call can be accessed by dialing 888-469-2054 and entering the passcode: PHOENIX (7463649).

There will also be a listen-only webcast on Mesa's website ( http://investor.mesa-air.com/events-and-presentations/events ). A recorded version will be available on Mesa's website approximately two hours after the call ( http://investor.mesa-air.com ).

About Mesa Air Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group is the commercial aviation holding company of Mesa Airlines, a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger service to 129 cities in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas. As of March 31st, 2019, Mesa operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 609 daily departures and 3,400 employees. Mesa operates all of its flights as either American Eagle or United Express flights pursuant to the terms of capacity purchase agreements entered into with American Airlines, Inc. and United Airlines, Inc.

