Gran Tierra Announces Release Date for its 2019 First Quarter Results and Annual General Meeting Details

CALGARY, Alberta, April 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gran Tierra Energy Inc. ("Gran Tierra") (NYSE:GTE) (TSX:GTE) (LSE:GTE), announces that the Company will release its 2019 first quarter financial and operating results on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, before market open. The Company's Annual General Meeting will be held at 11:00 a.m. Mountain Time (1:00 p.m. Eastern Time) the same day, Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Details of the Annual General Meeting are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, May 7, 2019 Time: 11:00 a.m. Mountain Time (1:00 p.m. Eastern Time) Location: 3rd Floor, West Tower, Centennial Place, 250 – 5 Street SW, Calgary, Alberta, Canada

About Gran Tierra Energy Inc.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. together with its subsidiaries is an independent international energy company focused on oil and natural gas exploration and production in Colombia and Ecuador.

