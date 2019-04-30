Market Overview

Gran Tierra Announces Release Date for its 2019 First Quarter Results and Annual General Meeting Details

Globe Newswire  
April 30, 2019 6:54pm   Comments
CALGARY, Alberta, April 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gran Tierra Energy Inc. ("Gran Tierra") (NYSE:GTE) (TSX:GTE) (LSE:GTE), announces that the Company will release its 2019 first quarter financial and operating results on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, before market open. The Company's Annual General Meeting will be held at 11:00 a.m. Mountain Time (1:00 p.m. Eastern Time) the same day, Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Details of the Annual General Meeting are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, May 7, 2019
Time: 11:00 a.m. Mountain Time (1:00 p.m. Eastern Time)
Location: 3rd Floor, West Tower, Centennial Place, 250 – 5 Street SW, Calgary, Alberta, Canada

About Gran Tierra Energy Inc.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. together with its subsidiaries is an independent international energy company focused on oil and natural gas exploration and production in Colombia and Ecuador.

Gran Tierra's Securities and Exchange Commission filings are available on a web site maintained by the Securities and Exchange Commission at http://www.sec.gov and on SEDAR at http://www.sedar.com and UK regulatory filings are available on the National Storage Mechanism website at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm.

Contact Information

For investor and media inquiries please contact:

Gary Guidry
Chief Executive Officer

Ryan Ellson
Chief Financial Officer

Rodger Trimble
Vice President, Investor Relations

+1-403-265-3221
info@grantierra.com
www.grantierra.com

 

