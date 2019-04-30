S ALERT: Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Sprint Corporation – S

NEW YORK, April 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pawar Law Group announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) from January 31, 2019 through April 16, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages Sprint investors under the federal securities laws.



To join the Orion class action, go http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/sprint-corporation/ or call Vik Pawar, Esq. or toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email info@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, Sprint misrepresented the number of net postpaid subscriber additions in its Form 10-Q for the period ending December 31, 2018. In a subsequent letter to the Federal Communications Commission ("FCC"), Sprint admitted that its Form 10-Q disclosures were "incomplete" and that the reported net subscriber increase included those offered "free lines." When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 21, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/sprint-corporation/ or call Vik Pawar, Esq. or toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email info@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

No class has been certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you hire one. You may hire counsel of your choice. You may also do nothing at this time and be an absent member of the class. Your ability to share in any future recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Pawar Law Group represents investors from around the world.

-------------------------------

Contact:

Vik Pawar, Esq.

Pawar Law Group

20 Vesey Street, Suite 1210

New York, NY 10007

Tel: (917) 261-2277

Fax: (212) 571-0938

info@pawarlawgroup.com



