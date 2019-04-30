Clarocity Corporation (Canada) Announces Board Resignations

TORONTO, April 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarocity Corporation (TSXV:CLY, OTCQB:CLRYF) ("CLY Canada"), the Canadian parent of Clarocity Inc. and its operating subsidiaries, today announced the resignation of Jim Boyle, Shane Copeland, Willem Galle, Robert Gloer and Dave Guebert as directors and/or officers of CLY Canada effective April 30, 2019.



There is no change to the management or continued operations of U.S. subsidiaries Clarocity Inc., Valuation Vision Inc. or Clarocity Valuation Services LLC.

"Day to day operations of Clarocity Inc. and our VV and CVS businesses are not affected by this announcement and will continue as usual." said Shane Copeland CEO of Clarocity Inc. and now former CLY Canada director and CEO.

CLY Canada also announced that it is unable to file audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018 due to financial constraints at CLY Canada.

