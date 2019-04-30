Petrocapita Announces Notice of Default and Ongoing Operations

CALGARY, Alberta, April 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Petrocapita Income Trust (CSE:PCE) ("Petrocapita" or the "Trust") announces that as of April 24, 2019, Petrocapita Oil and Gas L.P. was served an Obligation to Pay and a Default and Enforcement Notice by Safeway Holdings (Alberta) Ltd (the "Notice"). The Notice demanded repayment of all amounts due and owing to Safeway in the amount of $8,069,520.55 (plus costs). Petrocapita Oil and Gas L.P. has 10 days under section 244 of the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act to respond to the Notice, after which Safeway will have the option (and right) to enforce its security. Petrocapita Oil and Gas L.P. does not dispute the amounts owing.

Failure in managing to make payment due under the Notice or meet other payables due and or any regulatory requirements may potentially result in Petrocapita Oil and Gas L.P. having to cease operations, either temporarily or permanently.

Petrocapita Oil and Gas L.P. plans to continue operations as they currently stand and as announced on March 22, 2019 to seek transaction(s) from the strategic alternative process undertaken that could assist to pay down debt and also continue to work on initiatives to secure financial partners to help assist in well reactivations, recompletions and or drilling.

Petrocapita will continue to keep the regulators in Alberta and Saskatchewan aware of the Trust status, as any transaction undertaken will require their respective approval.

