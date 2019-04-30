MERGER ALERT – HOFD, EFII and KEYW: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

NEW YORK, April 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

HomeFed Corporation (OTC:HOFD)

Merger Announcement: April 15, 2019

Transaction Details: HomeFed Corporation will be purchased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF). Under the terms of the transaction, HomeFed shareholders will receive $38 in cash per share or shares in Jefferies' stock, with the share conversion subject to certain calculations and modifications.

To learn more about the HOFD investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/homefed-corporation .

Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII)

Merger Announcement: April 15, 2019

Transaction Details: Electronics for Imaging will be purchased by an affiliate of Siris Capital Group, LLC for $37 per share.

To learn more about the EFII investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/electronics-for-imaging-inc-2 .

The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:KEYW)

Merger Announcement: April 22, 2019

Transaction Details: KeyW will be purchased by Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for $11.25 per share.

To learn more about the KEYW investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/the-keyw-holding-corporation .

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.