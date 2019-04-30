MERGER ALERT –TIER, ADSW and BRSS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

NEW YORK, April 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

TIER REIT, Inc. (NYSE:TIER)

Merger Announcement: March 25, 2019

Transaction Details: TIER will be purchased by Cousins Properties Inc. (NYSE:CUZ). Under the terms of the transaction, TIER shareholders will receive 2.98 shares of Cousins stock for each share of TIER stock they own.

To learn more about the TIER investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/tier-reit-inc .

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (NYSE:ADSW)

Merger Announcement: April 15, 2019

Transaction Details: Advanced Disposal will be purchased by Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for $33.15 per share.

To learn more about the ADSW investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/advanced-disposal-services-inc .

Global Brass & Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS)

Merger Announcement: April 10, 2019

Transaction Details: Global Brass & Copper will be purchased by Wieland-Werke AG for $44 per share.



To learn more about the BRSS investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/global-brass-copper-holdings-inc .

