GATX Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend

Globe Newswire  
April 30, 2019 12:20pm   Comments
CHICAGO, April 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.46 per common share, payable June 30 2019, to shareholders of record on June 14, 2019. This quarterly dividend is unchanged from the prior quarter.  

COMPANY DESCRIPTION
GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for over 120 years. GATX has been headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, since its founding in 1898. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.gatx.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:
GATX Corporation
Jennifer McManus
Senior Director, Investor Relations
GATX Corporation
312-621-6409
jennifer.mcmanus@gatx.com

Investor, corporate, financial, historical financial, and news release information may be found at www.gatx.com.

gatx_corp_logo_only_pms647.jpg

