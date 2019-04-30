MERGER ALERT – PETX and SRMC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

NEW YORK, April 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQGM: PETX)

Merger Announcement: April 26, 2019

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the transaction, Aratana shareholders will receive 0.1481 shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) common stock and a contingent value right representing $0.25 in cash for each Aratana share they own.

Sierra Monitor Corporation (OTC:SRMC)

Merger Announcement: March 29, 2019

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the transaction, MSA Safety Incorporated will purchase Sierra Monitor for $3.25 per share.

