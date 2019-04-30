TheRefineryCompany.com Website Recently Acquired by APT Systems Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, April 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- APT Systems, Inc. (OTC:APTY), today announced it will acquire ‘The Refining Company' brand and its website www.therefiningcompany.com, a platform that allows individuals and companies to seek a written quote from its subsidiary so that they might sell their unwanted precious metal bearing items which includes electronic scrap such as circuit boards, ram, ICU chips and even old Christmas tree lights.



"The expansive website provides information on recycling and the types of materials we are interested in acquiring," said Glenda Dowie, CEO. "With the acquisition agreement signed, we are able to leverage its organic SEO (Search Engine Optimization) already attracting sellers, and use it to help us develop additional ways to reach the market in order to become an essential part of the recovery community."

It is suggested that the global e-waste generated is expected to reach 63.7 Million metric tons by 2025, according to a study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising disposable incomes in developing countries coupled with consumers' growing inclinations toward technologically advanced gadgets has resulted in significant sales of electronic devices across the globe, thereby driving the e-waste management market. (Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5491664)

APT Systems has been actively partnering with the owners of ‘The Refining Company' site for the past two weeks to obtain firsthand experience in working with businesses and individuals seeking a way to responsibly dispose of electronic equipment and other items containing metal including copper, gold and other precious metals.

While the acquisition is being completed over a five year period, www.therefiningcompany.com will be managed by our wholly-owned subsidiary AUREX Trading and Recovery Inc. under its leadership and we will continue to improve and expand the site features for great customer experiences.

About AUREX Trading and Recovery Inc: Founded in 2018, this subsidiary has made its goal to help the recycling industry move society towards adopting our responsible ‘zero electronic waste in our landfills' policy. AUREX is leveraging industry-leading technology to provide liquidity and pricing transparency to recyclers and the precious metals recovery industry.

About APT Systems Inc: APT Systems Inc. is a financial technology company that is developing platforms, including trader access to proprietary charting tools, via the KenCharts application, and plans to launch its innovative trading application, Intuitrader. Verifundr is an escrow and payments platform and Tyrtrade is an interchange for minting and delivering Spera, a stable coin. Management also strategically reviews other compatible financial businesses which demonstrate strong growth potential. We are continuing our diligent search for software products and partners that would enhance our operations. Management launched its subsidiaries SNAPT Games, Inc. and RCPS Management, Inc. to further facilitate new products, acquisitions and long-term goals.

Disclaimer - Forward Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements; projected events in this press release may not occur due to unforeseen circumstances, various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K and other filings made by such company. APT Systems, Inc (APTY) may opt to also disseminate information about itself, including the results of its operations and financial information, via social media platforms such as Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

On Twitter follow @APTYsys

Contact: Glenda Dowie, CEO at 415-200-1105

Email: info@aptsystemsinc.com

Investor Information:

https://AUREXtrading.com

http://www.aptsystemsinc.com/online-investor-kit-for-apt-systems-inc-apty/

https://Sperastablecoin.com