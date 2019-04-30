Yield Growth Announces Sales and Marketing Alliance with ipsy, the World's Largest Beauty Subscription Service

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE:BOSS) (OTC:BOSQF) (Frankfurt: YG3) subsidiary Urban Juve announces a consumer marketing and sales alliance with beauty commerce giant ipsy, which will put Urban Juve hemp based beauty products in ipsy's Glam Bag and make them available for purchase on Shopper, ipsy's exclusive ecommerce marketplace.

ipsy is a beauty-focused community best known for its personalized Glam Bag product delivery program, informative content and relationships with millions of subscribers around the world.





Founded in 2011, ipsy, the world's largest beauty community of 3 million+ monthly members, inspires individuals around the world to express their unique beauty. On a foundation of more than half a billion content views every month and relationships with more than 8,000 digital content creators, ipsy has built a highly personalized subscription service and ecommerce marketplace, setting the standard for beauty commerce.



The parties have agreed that Urban Juve hemp root oil products will be featured in the ipsy Glam Bag with product being sent to targeted consumers. Educational videos and product details will augment the deliveries. The campaign tactics aim to inspire those who receive products to review, recommend and re-purchase. Furthermore, ipsy will be posting about Urban Juve's product on its social channels, which is projected to get millions of impressions.



"Our products in the hands of this engaged ipsy base of beauty, wellness and skincare shoppers will strengthen our launch efforts by raising awareness of the quality and the difference our formulas can make to the feel and appearance of skin," says Penny Green, The Yield Growth Corp. CEO. "The promotional power of educational videos by influential beauty personalities and our own team of experts will reach engaged audiences and communicate our unique brand appeal."



The campaign is expected to generate targeted leads for the new Urban Juve website and refashioned e-commerce platform launching this month. In addition, Urban Juve products will be featured and available through Shopper, ipsy's exclusive marketplace where ipsters can shop for their favorite beauty products and earn cash back.



According to Forbes, "The subscription e-commerce market has grown by more than 100% percent a year over the past five years, with the largest retailers generating more than $2.6B in sales in 2016, up from $57.0M in 2011...Amazon Subscribe & Save, Dollar Shave Club, Ipsy, Blue Apron and Birchbox are the five most popular subscription sites in 2018."

About The Yield Growth Corp.

The Yield Growth Corp. is dedicated to the rapid and sustainable growth of cannabis wellness assets. It develops, manufactures and distributes cannabis and hemp infused luxury product brands Urban Juve and Wright & Well and has a catalogue of over 200 wellness and beauty products in development. It intends to disrupt the international wellness market, which is a $4.2 Trillion Global Economy, according to the Global Wellness Institute, by connecting ancient healing with modern science and technology. Its management and advisory team has deep experience with global brands including Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, M·A·C Cosmetics, Skechers, Best Buy, Aritzia, Coca-Cola and Pepsi Corporation. Yield Growth serves mainstream luxury consumers who seek sophisticated wellness products. Its flagship consumer brand, Urban Juve, has proprietary, patent-pending hemp root oil extraction technology and formulas. Yield Growth is building sophisticated international distribution channels and has a consumer marketing and sales alliance with ipsy, the world's largest beauty community.

For more information about Yield Growth, visit www.yieldgrowth.com or follow @yieldgrowth on Instagram. Visit www.urbanjuve.com and #findyourjuve across social platforms to learn, engage and shop.



