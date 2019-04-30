Rexel: First-Quarter 2019 sales

FIRST-QUARTER 2019 SALES

REVENUE GROWTH FOR THE 10th CONSECUTIVE QUARTER

SAME-DAY SALES GROWTH UP 3.1%

FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE CONFIRMED

→ SALES OF €3.315bn IN Q1

On a constant and same-day basis, sales up 3.1%, or 5.1% excluding asset disposals and turnaround measures, of which:

Europe: up +0.4%, or +3.4% excluding branch closures in Germany and Spain North America: +8.5%, driven by the US Asia-Pacific: -1.9% or up +1.9% restated for the impact of the disposal of our Rockwell industrial business in Australia

Organic actual-day growth of 2.1%, including -1.0% from calendar and -0.5% from copper

Reported sales growth of 4.2%, including currency (+2.4%) and scope (-0.4%) effects

→ DIGITAL REVENUE UP 13.8% IN Q1, NOW REPRESENTING 17.2% OF TOTAL SALES AND 24.8% OF SALES IN EUROPE (UP 290 BPS)

→ SUCCESSFUL REFINANCING AT 2.75% FOR A €600m BOND WITH 7-YEAR MATURITY

→ FULL YEAR FINANCIAL TARGETS CONFIRMED

Key figures1 Q1 2019 YoY change Sales €3,315.0m On a reported basis +4.2% On a constant and actual-day basis +2.1% On a constant and same-day basis +3.1% Same-day sales growth by geography Europe €1,814.0m +0.4% France €691.1m +2.7% Scandinavia €231.4m +6.8% Benelux €189.0m +13.3% UK €197.3m -7.5% Germany €163.4m -19.9% North America €1,233.4m +8.5% USA €989.7m +9.8% Canada €243.7m +3.4% Asia-Pacific €267.7m -1.9% China €107.4m +8.2% Australia €115.6m -5.9%

1 See definition in the Glossary section of this document

Patrick BERARD, Chief Executive Officer, said:

"Rexel continues to demonstrate consistent organic growth, with sales growth momentum in the first quarter supported by our strategic initiatives. We continue to execute the "Perform" side of our strategic plan, while accelerating our digital journey on the "Transform" side, focusing on the initiatives presented during our full-year results to further enhance customer satisfaction and improve productivity. The first quarter gives us confidence for the rest of the year and we confirm our full year targets."

SALES REVIEW FOR THE PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2019

Q1 18 reported sales have been adjusted for delivery services invoiced to customers in connection with the adoption of IFRS 15 "Revenues from contracts with customers" for €3.9m.

Unless otherwise stated, all comments are on a constant and adjusted basis and, for sales, at same number of working days.

SALES

In Q1, sales were up 4.2% year-on-year on a reported basis and up 3.1% on a constant and same-day basis, reflecting solid sales momentum in the US, our key European countries and China.

In the first quarter, Rexel posted sales of €3,315.0 million, up 4.2% on a reported basis, including:

A positive currency effect of €76.1 million (i.e. +2.4% of Q1 2018 sales), mainly due to the appreciation of the US dollar,

A negative net scope effect of €12.1 million (i.e. -0.4% of Q1 2018 sales), resulting from the divestments in China,

A negative calendar effect of 1.0 percentage points.

On a constant and same-day basis, sales were up 3.1%, including a negative effect from the change in copper-based cable prices (-0.5% in Q1 19 vs +0.8% in Q1 18).

Europe (55% of Group sales): +0.4% in Q1 on a constant and same-day basis

In the first quarter , sales in Europe decreased by 0.5% on a reported basis, including a negative currency effect of €0.6m (mainly due to the depreciation of the Swedish Krona against the euro). On a constant and same-day basis, sales were up 0.4% (or up 3.4% excluding branch closures in Germany and Spain).

Sales in France (38% of the region's sales) were up 2.7%, supported by good demand in our project and specialty businesses;

(38% of the region's sales) were up 2.7%, supported by good demand in our project and specialty businesses; Sales in Scandinavia (13% of the region's sales) were up 6.8%, with positive momentum in Sweden, up +6.8% in a good market environment; commercial and industrial projects (including demand in Electric Vehicles) more than offset negative momentum in residential. Norway was up 10.8% thanks to strong demand from Utilities and the award of a large customer (+6.2% contribution). Finland was up 2.3%;

(13% of the region's sales) were up 6.8%, with positive momentum in Sweden, up +6.8% in a good market environment; commercial and industrial projects (including demand in Electric Vehicles) more than offset negative momentum in residential. Norway was up 10.8% thanks to strong demand from Utilities and the award of a large customer (+6.2% contribution). Finland was up 2.3%; In the UK (11% of the region's sales), sales dropped by 7.5%, in an uncertain environment, due to greater customer selectivity (to protect margin and cash, -6.3% impact) as well as branch closures

(-3.0% impact – 30 branch closures of which 13 in Q1 2019).

Benelux (10% of the region's sales) posted solid +13.3% growth, with good momentum in a favorable environment in all 3 countries, including Belgium (+13.3%) notably driven by the photovoltaic business and the acquisition of a branch in the Courtrai Area (+3.2% contribution);

(10% of the region's sales) posted solid +13.3% growth, with good momentum in a favorable environment in all 3 countries, including Belgium (+13.3%) notably driven by the photovoltaic business and the acquisition of a branch in the Courtrai Area (+3.2% contribution); Sales in Germany (9% of the region's sales) were down 19.9%, reflecting the transformation of the country's business to refocus on profitable activities (industrial segment on a national basis and C&I in the southern part of the country). Restated for the closure of 17 branches, same-day sales were up 3.6%, with positive momentum in C&I and industrial markets, notably utilities, chemical and manufacturing.

(9% of the region's sales) were down 19.9%, reflecting the transformation of the country's business to refocus on profitable activities (industrial segment on a national basis and C&I in the southern part of the country). Restated for the closure of 17 branches, same-day sales were up 3.6%, with positive momentum in C&I and industrial markets, notably utilities, chemical and manufacturing. Sales in Switzerland (6% of the region's sales) grew by 4.2% (large contract awarded, contributing 1.0%) with good underlying industrial demand.

North America (37% of Group sales): +8.5% in Q1 on a constant and same-day basis

In the first quarter , sales in North America were up 14.7% on a reported basis, including a positive currency effect of €75.9m (mainly due to the appreciation of the US dollar against the euro). On a constant and same-day basis, sales were up 8.5%, driven by the US and Canada.

In the US (80% of the region's sales), sales were up 9.8% on a same-day basis. Sales growth was driven by our three markets (residential, commercial and industrial) all progressing in a range of high single digits to double digits. More specifically:

Our new regional organization has a good commercial impact, with strong double-digit growth in the Denver area, California, Texas and Florida offsetting lower growth in the Eastern part of the country. Our initiatives are paying off with 1.1% sales growth contribution from branch/counter openings (+52 since 2017, including 4 in the quarter);

(80% of the region's sales), sales were up 9.8% on a same-day basis. Sales growth was driven by our three markets (residential, commercial and industrial) all progressing in a range of high single digits to double digits. More specifically:

In Canada (20% of the region's sales), sales were up 3.4% on a same-day basis, mainly driven by strong demand in commercial and industrial end-markets, notably mining potash (+1.3% impact).

Asia-Pacific (8% of Group sales): -1.9% in Q1 on a constant and same-day basis

In the first quarter , sales in Asia-Pacific were down 5.8% on a reported basis, including a negative scope effect of €12.1m following the disposal of our business in China and a positive currency effect of €0.8m, mainly due to the appreciation of the US dollar against the euro. On a constant and same-day basis, sales were down 1.9% (but up +1.9% excluding the disposal of part of our industrial business in Australia).

In the Pacific (53% of the region's sales), sales were down 4.8% on a constant and same-day basis:

In Australia (82% of Pacific's sales), sales were down 5.9%, or up 2.7% in Q1 restated for the impact of the disposal of our Rockwell automation business in the country (-8.5% impact). Industrial business remains positive; the residential and commercial sectors show signs of slowdown, notably affected by tougher lending conditions. Resources were reallocated to industrial business and public spending. In New Zealand (18% of Pacific's sales), sales were up 0.5%.



(53% of the region's sales), sales were down 4.8% on a constant and same-day basis: In Asia (47% of the region's sales), sales were up 1.5%:

In China (85% of Asia), sales grew by 8.2% on a challenging base effect (+10.3% in Q1 2018). We saw positive momentum in industrial automation products and solutions, with a refocusing on promising markets. Middle East and India (15% of Asia). India posted a strong performance, up in high double digits, driven by strong automation activity, offsetting a negative contribution from a large project in the Middle East that boosted our Q1 2018 performance (-2.8% contribution to APAC growth).

(47% of the region's sales), sales were up 1.5%:

REFINANCING

On February 26th, Rexel successfully placed €600 million of its 2.750% unsecured senior notes due 2026.

Rexel used the proceeds of the issuance of the Notes, together with available cash, to redeem on March 19, 2019 the 3.50% senior Euro notes due June 2023.

This issuance will allow Rexel to enhance its financial structure by extending its debt maturity profile and

reducing its overall cost of financing.

OUTLOOK

Consistent with our medium-term ambition and assuming no material changes in the macroeconomic environment, we target for 2019, at comparable scope of consolidation and exchange rates:

A 2% to 4% same-day sales growth, excluding an estimated unfavorable impact of 1% from branch closures in Germany and Spain;

A 5% to 7% increase in adjusted EBITA 1 ;

; A further improvement of the indebtedness ratio (net debt-to-EBITDA 2).

1 excluding (i) amortization of PPA and (ii) the non-recurring effect related to changes in copper-based cable prices. At comparable scope and 2018 average currency conditions, we estimate an impact of +€1 million on our 2019 adjusted EBITA

2 as calculated under the Senior Credit Agreement terms

NB: The estimated impacts per quarter of (i) calendar effects by geography, (ii) changes in the consolidation scope and (iii) currency fluctuations (based on assumptions of average rates over the rest of the year for the Group's main currencies) are detailed in appendix 2.

CALENDAR

May 23, 2019 Annual Shareholder' Meeting

July 30, 2019 Second-quarter and first half 2019 results

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

A slideshow of the first-quarter 2019 sales is also available on the Group's website.

ABOUT REXEL GROUP

Rexel, worldwide expert in the multichannel professional distribution of products and services for the energy world. The Group supports its residential, commercial and industrial customers by providing a tailored and scalable range of products and services in energy management for construction, renovation, production and maintenance.

Rexel operates through a network of nearly 2,000 branches in 26 countries, with almost 27,000 employees. The Group's sales were €13.37 billion in 2018.

Rexel is listed on the Eurolist market of Euronext Paris (compartment A, ticker RXL, ISIN code FR0010451203). It is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Mid 100, CAC AllTrade, CAC AllShares, FTSE EuroMid, STOXX600. Rexel is also part of the following SRI indices: FTSE4Good, STOXX® Global ESG Leaders, Ethibel Sustainability Index Excellence Europe, Euronext Vigeo Eiris Eurozone 120 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe, in recognition of its performance in corporate social responsibility (CSR).

For more information, visit Rexel's web site at www.rexel.com .

GLOSSARY

REPORTED EBITA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes and Amortization) is defined as operating income before amortization of intangible assets recognized upon purchase price allocation and before other income and other expenses.

ADJUSTED EBITA is defined as EBITA excluding the estimated non-recurring net impact from changes in copper-based cable prices.

EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization) is defined as operating income before depreciation and amortization and before other income and other expenses.

RECURRING NET INCOME is defined as net income adjusted for non-recurring copper effect, other expenses and income, non-recurring financial expenses, net of tax effect associated with the above items.

FREE CASH FLOW is defined as cash from operating activities minus net capital expenditure.

NET DEBT is defined as financial debt less cash and cash equivalents. Net debt includes debt hedge derivatives.

APPENDICES

