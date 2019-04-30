Kuros Biosciences to Propose Re-Appointment of Chairman and Board Members at Annual General Meeting

SCHLIEREN (ZURICH), Switzerland, April 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuros Biosciences (SIX: KURN) will propose the re-appointment of Clemens van Blitterswijk as Chairman of the Board of Directors, at its 2019 Annual General Meeting on May 21, as well as the re-election of six other Board members.

Shareholder approval will be sought for the re-appointment of Clemens van Blitterswijk as Chairman, as well as the re-election of Leanna Caron, Gerhard Ries, Jason Hannon, Scott Bruder, Oliver Walker and Joost de Bruijn as members of the Board of Directors. The terms will continue until the following Annual General Meeting.

Christian Itin and Giacomo di Nepi will not stand for re-election, as they have heavy responsibilities elsewhere, both as CEOs of public companies.

Clemens van Blitterswijk, Chairman of Kuros, said: "We would like to extend our deepest thanks to Christian and Giacomo, who have both played an important role in the re-positioning of Kuros as we have focused on the development of innovative products for spinal fusion. Last year, we added two new Board members – Jason Hannon and Scott Bruder – to reflect our focus on the commercialization and development of Fibrin PTH. So with Christian and Giacomo opting not to stand for re-election, the Board now returns to its previous size."

Documents for the AGM, including the Information Notice with a full agenda, will be made available online on April 30th at: http://www.kuros.ch/investors/regulatory-filings.html

