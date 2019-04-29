BOEING CLASS ACTION UPDATE: Hagens Berman Updates Boeing (BA) Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Related to 737 MAX Safety Disclosure Violations, Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses of $500,000+ to Contact the Firm

BERKELEY, Calif., April 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, with 9 offices in 8 cities around the country and 80 attorneys, updates investors about the firm's first (and currently the only) class action complaint filed against The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) alleging 10b-5 disclosure violations of the Federal securities laws relating to the safety of the 737 MAX. Hagens Berman seeks to vigorously pursue a recovery on behalf of investors.



Hagens Berman filed the lawsuit Seeks v. The Boeing Company, No. 19-cv-02394, in the Northern District of Illinois on April 9, 2019. The lawsuit alleges that Boeing securities were purchased between January 8, 2019 and March 21, 2019 (the "Class Period").

In addition to the complaint's allegations, the Wall Street Journal recently reported U.S. aviation regulators and congressional investigators are looking into complaints by roughly a dozen purported whistleblowers alleging safety problems with Boeing's beleaguered 737 MAX jets.

The WSJ reported on April 29, 2019 that Boeing didn't tell Southwest Airlines Co. and other carriers when they began flying 737 MAX jets that a safety feature found on earlier models that warns pilots about malfunctioning sensors had been deactivated.

