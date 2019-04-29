Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating Equity Bancshares, Inc. (EQBK) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages EQBK Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, April 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that it is investigating potential claims against Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK). Our investigation concerns whether Equity has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On April 22, 2019, after the market closed, Equity reported a $4.1 million net loss for the first quarter 2019, partly due to a $14.5 million impairment for loss against a credit relationship.

On this news, Equity's share price fell by more than 16%, closing at $24.71 on April 23, 2019.

