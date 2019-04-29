Kimball International, Inc. Declares Dividend

JASPER, Ind., April 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) -



The Board of Directors of Kimball International, Inc. held a Board meeting during which they declared a quarterly dividend of eight cents ($0.08) per share for all outstanding shares of common stock payable July 15, 2019, to shareowners of record on June 25, 2019.

About Kimball International, Inc.

Kimball International creates design driven, innovative furnishings sold through our family of brands: Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality. Our diverse portfolio offers solutions for the workplace, learning, healing, and hospitality environments. Our values and integrity are demonstrated daily by living our Guiding Principles and creating a culture of caring that establishes us as an employer of choice. "We Build Success" by establishing long-term relationships with customers, employees, suppliers, shareowners and the communities in which we operate. To learn more about Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL), visit www.kimballinternational.com .

