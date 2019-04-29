HEINEKEN and China Resources completed transactions to form strategic partnership in China

Amsterdam, 30 April 2019 - Heineken N.V. ('HEINEKEN') ((EURONEXT: HEIA, OTCQX:HEINY) today announced that on 29 April 2019 it completed all transactions to form the long-term, strategic partnership with China Resources Enterprise, Limited ('CRE') and China Resources Beer (Holdings) Co. Ltd. ('CR Beer') for Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau (together 'China'), as previously announced on 5 November 2018. CRE also became a shareholder in HEINEKEN.

The completion of these transactions follows fulfilment of all conditions and regulatory approvals required under the previously announced agreements executed with CRE or CR Beer respectively. The completion of the transactions enables HEINEKEN, CRE and CR Beer to now start the implementation of their strategic partnership.

