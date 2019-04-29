Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Camping World, National General, and Zillow Group on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, April 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of stockholders of the following companies:



Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) - Click here to participate in the action.

National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) - Click here to participate in the action.

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z, ZG)) - Click here to participate in the action.

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

On October 19, 2018 a complaint was filed alleging that between March 8, 2017 and August 7, 2018, defendants made materially false and misleading statements, and failed to disclose to investors: (i) that the company's disclosure controls and controls over financial reporting suffered from a host of material weaknesses; (ii) that the company's historical financial results had been materially misstated; (iii) that the company's Gander Mountain Co. stores had encountered integration setbacks, adversely impacting the company's earnings growth and profit margins; and (iv) that the company's core RV business was experiencing decelerating growth as the company lagged industry trends and was losing market share to competitors.

If you are a long term stockholder of Camping World continuously holding shares before March 8, 2017, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please go to: https://bespc.com/cwh/.

National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC)

In August 2017, a bipartisan group of US senators sent a list of questions to the CEO of National General. The inquiry regarded a reported investigation by the California Insurance Commission that alleged Wells Fargo and National General improperly charged consumers for auto insurance for consumers who had auto loans with Wells Fargo.

If you are a long term stockholder of National General continuously holding shares before September 2017, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please go to: https://bespc.com/nghc/ .

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z, ZG))

On September 14, 2017 a complaint was filed alleging that between November 17, 2014 and August 8, 2017, defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the company's business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the company's co-marketing program did not comply with the Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act; and (2) as a result of the foregoing, Zillow's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. Recently the federal court presiding over the litigation denied defendants' motion to dismiss the class action complaint, paving the way for litigation to proceed against Zillow and certain executive officer defendants.

If you are a long term stockholder of Zillow Group continuously holding shares before November 17, 2014, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please go to: https://bespc.com/z/ .

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts