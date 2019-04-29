Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Mattel, Inc.

BENSALEM, Pa., April 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming May 6, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased Mattel, Inc. ("Mattel" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: MAT ) securities between February 7, 2019 and February 15, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Mattel investors have until May 6, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion in this class action.



On February 15, 2019, the Company provided disappointing outlook for 2019, citing slowing growth in sales of Barbie and Hot Wheels. On this news, the Company's share price fell $3.09 per share, more than 18%, to close at $13.82 per share on February 15, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that demand for the Company's products, including Barbie and Hot Wheels, was declining; (2) that the Company had an excess of product supply; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased shares of Mattel during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than May 6, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

