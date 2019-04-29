AMG to Announce First Quarter Results on May 6, 2019

Teleconference Scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time



WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) will report financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019 on Monday, May 6, 2019. A teleconference will be held at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time on the same day.



In addition to quarterly results, the teleconference may include discussion of management's expectations of future financial and operating results. Nathaniel Dalton, Chief Executive Officer, and Jay C. Horgen, President and Chief Financial Officer, will host the session.

Parties interested in listening to the teleconference should dial 1-877-407-8291 (U.S. calls) or 1-201-689-8345 (non-U.S. calls) at least ten minutes before the call begins.

The teleconference will also be available for replay beginning approximately one hour after the conclusion of the call. To hear a replay of the call, please dial 1-877-660-6853 (U.S. calls) or 1-201-612-7415 (non-U.S. calls) and provide conference ID 13689635. The live call and replay of the session, and additional financial information referenced during the teleconference, can also be accessed via AMG's website at http://www.amg.com/InvestorRelations/ .

For more information on AMG, please visit www.amg.com.

Investor and Media Relations: Anjali Aggarwal

Jonathan Freedman

+1 (617) 747-3300

ir@amg.com pr@amg.com



