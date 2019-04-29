Broadwind Energy Names Daniel E. Schueller as President of Towers and Heavy Fabrications

CICERO, Ill., April 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadwind Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) today announced that Daniel E. Schueller, has been named President of Towers and Heavy Fabrications, effective May 1. Schueller, 56, currently serves as the President of the Gearing segment, Brad Foote Gear Works.

Broadwind CEO Stephanie Kushner stated, "Since joining Broadwind, Dan initiated the successful multi-year investment to consolidate the two Cicero-based production facilities into the Central Avenue location, and oversaw key capital investments. Under his leadership the business has diversified its customer base, improved manufacturing processes, expanded its custom gearbox division and significantly improved its operational and financial performance."

Kushner continued, "I am excited that this organizational change will allow Eric Blashford, COO, to progress Broadwind's business transformation strategy of diversifying our customer base and expanding our capabilities."

Prior to joining Broadwind, Schueller served as vice president at Bronto Skylift, a diversified global manufacturer of industrial and municipal aerial lift equipment. Previously, he served as Vice President & General Manager of Federal Signal Corporation's FS Depot - FS Solutions Group, a global business serving industrial and municipal markets. Prior to this, he held senior leadership positions of increasing responsibility at Vactor Manufacturing, Tecumseh Products, and CNH Global.

Schueller holds an MBA degree from St. Ambrose University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering Technology from the Milwaukee School of Engineering.

About Broadwind Energy, Inc.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) is a precision manufacturer of structures, equipment and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. From gears and gearing systems for wind, oil and gas and mining applications, to wind towers and industrial weldments, we have solutions for the clean tech, energy and infrastructure needs of the future. With facilities throughout the U.S., Broadwind Energy's talented team is committed to helping customers maximize performance of their investments—quicker, easier and smarter. Find out more at www.bwen.com .

