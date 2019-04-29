Frank Vitagliano Appointed CEO of Global Technology Distribution Council

TAMPA, Fla., April 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Technology Distribution Council (GTDC), the world's largest international consortium of technology distributors, has announced Frank Vitagliano as its next chief executive officer. He becomes the organization's third CEO since its founding in 1998, replacing distribution luminary Tim Curran, who retired earlier this year after 16 years in the position.



"Frank is an ideal choice for this dynamic industry role," commented Alain Monié, GTDC chairman and CEO of global distributor Ingram Micro Inc. "He brings a wealth of related experience from the entire ecosystem, including partnering with top technology distributors, OEM's and solution providers. I'm confident Frank will excel as an extraordinary advocate of progressive partnerships in this era of unprecedented innovation and demand for high-caliber supply-chain relationships across the world."

Vitagliano's 30+ years of experience includes senior executive positions with IBM, Juniper Networks and Dell, with responsibilities ranging from sales and general management to his mainstay channel business roles over the past three decades. He was most recently president and CEO of Computex, a solution provider that specializes in delivering data centers, enterprise infrastructure, cybersecurity, cloud and managed services.

"I'm honored to join the GTDC," Vitagliano said. "My passion for the channel and the power it represents in the industry makes this position particularly exciting. I look forward to working with the GTDC team, the organization's members and the growing number of vendor partners doing business with technology distributors worldwide. Direct sales were once a relentless focus for many companies, but distributors have done a tremendous job proving that their models not only work but thrive in serving solution providers in all markets and industries – from small and mid-size businesses to large enterprises. The channel's best years are not behind us. They are here now and ahead. The future looks incredibly bright for distributors."

Vitagliano will be an opening speaker at the GTDC's upcoming Summit EMEA event in Lisbon, Portugal, June 17-19.

About the GTDC

The Global Technology Distribution Council is the industry consortium representing the world's leading tech distributors. GTDC members drive more than $150 billion in annual worldwide sales of products, services and solutions through diverse business channels. GTDC conferences support the development and expansion of strategic supply-chain partnerships that continually address the fast-changing marketplace needs of vendors, end customers and distributors. GTDC members include AB S.A, ABC Data, Almo Corporation, Arrow Electronics, CMS Distribution, Compuage Infocom Ltd., Computer Gross Italia, D&H Distributing, ELKO, Exclusive Networks, Ingram Micro, Intcomex, Logicom, Siewert & Kau, SiS Technologies, SYNNEX, Tarsus, Tech Data, TESSCO Technologies, Inc., TIM AG and Westcon-Comstor.

