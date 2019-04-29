Recruiter.com Presented by Truli Technologies at the ThinkEquity Conference on May 2nd

HOUSTON, April 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truli Technologies, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC:TRLI), a technology company that recently merged with Recruiter.com, a platform that connects recruiters and employers, is pleased to announce that Executive Chairman, Evan Sohn, is scheduled to present Recruiter.com at the ThinkEquity Conference on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. ET at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York City. Chief Executive Officer, Miles Jennings, will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day.



About Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

Truli Technologies Inc. recently merged with Recruiter.com, Inc. and is in the process of changing its corporate name to Recruiter.com Group, Inc. Recruiter.com is a leading platform connecting recruiters and employers. We pair enterprises with the most extensive network of recruiters to drive the hiring of top talent faster and smarter. We offer recruiters SHRM certified recruitment training and independent earning opportunity. Recruiter was voted "Top Tech Company to Watch" by the CT Tech Council, cited as one of the "Top 35 Most Influential Career Sites" by Forbes, and listed by Inc. as one of the "9 Best Websites for Finding Top Talent." Visit https://www.recruiter.com.

Company Contact:

Truli Technologies, Inc.

Phone: (866) 862-2979