O2 Investment Partners Announces Appointment of Charlie Miller and Promotion of Joe Vallee and Sean Darin

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., April 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O2 Investment Partners ( www.o2investment.com ) announced the appointment of Charlie Miller as the firm's newest Associate. Todd Fink, Managing Partner, announced the addition,



"On behalf of O2, we are excited to have Charlie join the team and are confident that his skill set, and transaction experience will play an integral role as we continue to explore new opportunities and deploy capital," Fink said.

Miller will be responsible for evaluating new transactions, due diligence, underwriting, and working with O2's portfolio companies.

Prior to joining O2, Charlie was an associate with P&M Corporate Finance (PMCF), a middle market investment bank and affiliate of Plante Moran, in the firm's Southfield, Michigan office. While at PMCF, Charlie worked in both the Business & Technology Services and Plastics & Packaging Groups, where he advised clients on buy- and sell-side mergers and acquisitions. Charlie graduated from the Eli Broad College of Business at Michigan State University and holds a Bachelor of Arts in Finance.

In addition to Miller's appointment, the firm announced the promotion of Joe Vallee to Vice President and Sean Darin to Senior Associate.

"Both Joe and Sean have developed valuable expertise and unique perspective as it relates to private equity investing, "Fink said. "We believe both Joe and Sean have been, and will continue to be, key contributors to the success of our team." Joe joined O2 in 2017 and has been significantly involved in O2's investments in EMEX and MHC Software, serving on the boards of both companies. Sean joined O2 in 2016 and has been significantly involved in O2's investments in NTI Connect, 1 Priority, and Vessco.

About O2 Investment Partners:

O2 Investment Partners is a Midwestern based private equity firm that seeks to acquire interest in lower middle market manufacturing, niche distribution, and select service and technology businesses. The firm invests in businesses with earnings growth potential and a clear path to the creation of shareholder value.

O2 invests with a view toward partnering with management to build and grow the business and take it to its next stage of development. This requires not only a clear vision and strategic plan to create shareholder value, but a close partnership and alignment of interest with management.

Additional information is available at www.o2investment.com

