STI, MRT, TCF Merger Class Action Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Reminds Investors of Shareholder Lawsuits Filed Against These Companies – STI, MRT, TCF

NEW YORK, April 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of shareholder class action lawsuits against the following companies:



SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI)

The lawsuit alleges that Defendants issued a materially misleading registration statement recommending that SunTrust shareholders vote in favor of the proposed sale of SunTrust to BB&T Corporation. To learn more about the SunTrust lawsuit and your rights, please visit: SunTrust (STI) Merger .

MedEquities Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MRT)

The lawsuit alleges that Defendants issued a materially misleading registration statement recommending that MedEquities shareholders vote in favor of the proposed sale of MedEquities to Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. To learn more about the MedEquities lawsuit and your rights, please visit: MedEquities (MRT) Merger .

TCF Financial Corporation (NYSE:TCF)

The lawsuit alleges that Defendants issued a materially misleading registration statement recommending that TCF shareholders vote in favor of the proposed sale of TCF to Chemical Financial Corporation. To learn more about the TCF lawsuit and your rights, please visit: TCF Financial (TCF) Merger .

If you are a shareholder of any of these companies and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com .

Halper Sadeh LLP represent investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.